Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7S, Note 7 Pro and Redmi Y3 get price cut of up to Rs 1,000

Xiaomi has dropped the prices of its popular Redmi budget smartphones in India. The list consists of smartphones such as Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Y3, each of which has received a price cut up to Rs 1,000.

Redmi 7 is the most affordable smartphone amongst the four that have become cheaper. The base variant with 2GB + 32GB storage is now available for Rs 7,499, down from its earlier selling price of Rs 7,999. The 3GB + 32GB has turned more affordable by Rs 500, and is now available for Rs 8,499.

In the case of Redmi Note 7S, which has an upgraded camera compared to the Redmi Note 7, the base variant with 3GB + 32GB storage is now available for Rs 9,999, down from its original price tag of Rs 10,999. The 4GB + 64GB variant has also turned cheaper by Rs 1,000 and now sells for Rs 11,999.

One of the most popular smartphones in its segment, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has got a price cut on one variant — the 6GB + 64GB, which was launched for Rs 15,999, is now available for Rs 14,999.

Lastly, the Redmi Y3, with 3GB + 32GB storage can now be had for Rs 8,999. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs 9,999.

The Mi Home Security Camera Basic has also turned cheaper and is now available for Rs 1,799.