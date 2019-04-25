Xiaomi launches Redmi Y3 with 32MP front camera, Redmi 7 and Mi Smart Bulb in India

After teasing the smartphones with many teasers, Xiaomi has finally unveiled the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 in India. The two smartphones join Redmi’s lineup of budget devices that include the already-launched Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note7 Pro. The company has also launched an Mi smart LED bulb.

Starting with the Redmi Y3, the smartphone features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a screen resolution of 720*1520 pixels. The screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 86.83 per cent has a dewdrop notch at the top which Xiaomi calls a “Dot” notch.

Under the hood is a 14nm Octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. The processor is paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options clubbed with 32GB and 64GB on-board storage. Using a microSD, the storage can be expanded up to 512GB.

For shutterbugs, the Redmi Y3 has a dual rear camera of 12MP f/2.2 + 2MP setup. The rear camera comes with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), and Dual-LED flash. At the front is a 32MP f/2.25 sensor inside the notch with support for Face Unlock EIS, Portrait mode, and Auto HDR.

The Redmi Y3 packs a 4,000 mAh battery and with a 10W charging support. At the back of the phone is a fingerprint scanner as a second option for biometric authentication. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphones boots on Android 9.0 based MiUi 10.

Xiaomi has priced the 3GB+32GB variant for Rs 9,999 whereas the 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999. The phone would come in three colours — Prime Black, Elegant Blue, and Bold Red. The Redmi Y3 goes on sale starting April 30. It competes with the Realme 3 and Xiaomi's own Redmi Note 7.

Redmi 7

The Redmi 7 is an entry-level smartphone that replaces its predecessor Redmi 6. It shares some similar specs with the Redmi Y3. The Redmi 7 has the same 6.26-inch HD+ 19:9 display with 720*1520 resolution. The budget-end phone is powered by a Snapdragon 632 Octa-core SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. In terms of battery, the device houses a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery with a 10W charger out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Redmi 7 has a 12MP f/2.2 + 2MP AI Dual rear camera setup. At the front is an 8MP f/2.0 camera inside the “Dot” notch with support for AI Beautify 4.0, Portrait mode, HDR, and face unlock. At the centre on the back is a fingerprint sensor as an alternative to face unlock.

Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 7 runs on MiUi 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It goes on sale starting April 29 and would be available in three colours — Lunar Red, Comet Blue, and Eclipse Black.

The 2GB+32GB variant of the Redmi 7 starts at Rs 7,999 whereas the 3GB+32GB version can be bought for Rs 9,999. The biggest competitor for Redmi 7 is the newly-launched Realme C2 with a dual camera setup for Rs 5,999 and the Samsung Galaxy A10.

Mi Smart bulb

Xiaomi also launched a new IoT device called the Mi Smart Bulb. The device would support Google Assistant and Alexa and would be available via crowdfunding start April 26 on Xiaomi India’s official website.