Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi launches Redmi Y3 with 32MP front camera, Redmi 7 and Mi Smart Bulb in India

The two smartphones join Redmi’s line-up of budget devices that includes the already-launched Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note7 Pro.

Pranav Hegde
After teasing the smartphones with many teasers, Xiaomi has finally unveiled the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 in India. The two smartphones join Redmi’s lineup of budget devices that include the already-launched Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note7 Pro. The company has also launched an Mi smart LED bulb.

Starting with the Redmi Y3, the smartphone features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a screen resolution of 720*1520 pixels. The screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 86.83 per cent has a dewdrop notch at the top which Xiaomi calls a “Dot” notch.

Under the hood is a 14nm Octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. The processor is paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options clubbed with 32GB and 64GB on-board storage. Using a microSD, the storage can be expanded up to 512GB.

For shutterbugs, the Redmi Y3 has a dual rear camera of 12MP f/2.2 + 2MP setup. The rear camera comes with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), and Dual-LED flash. At the front is a 32MP f/2.25 sensor inside the notch with support for Face Unlock EIS, Portrait mode, and Auto HDR.

The Redmi Y3 packs a 4,000 mAh battery and with a 10W charging support. At the back of the phone is a fingerprint scanner as a second option for biometric authentication. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphones boots on Android 9.0 based MiUi 10.

Xiaomi has priced the 3GB+32GB variant for Rs 9,999 whereas the 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999. The phone would come in three colours — Prime Black, Elegant Blue, and Bold Red. The Redmi Y3 goes on sale starting April 30. It competes with the Realme 3 and Xiaomi's own Redmi Note 7.

Redmi 7

The Redmi 7 is an entry-level smartphone that replaces its predecessor Redmi 6. It shares some similar specs with the Redmi Y3. The Redmi 7 has the same 6.26-inch HD+ 19:9 display with 720*1520 resolution. The budget-end phone is powered by a Snapdragon 632 Octa-core SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. In terms of battery, the device houses a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery with a 10W charger out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Redmi 7 has a 12MP f/2.2 + 2MP AI Dual rear camera setup. At the front is an 8MP f/2.0 camera inside the “Dot” notch with support for AI Beautify 4.0, Portrait mode, HDR, and face unlock. At the centre on the back is a fingerprint sensor as an alternative to face unlock.

Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 7 runs on MiUi 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It goes on sale starting April 29 and would be available in three colours — Lunar Red, Comet Blue, and Eclipse Black.

The 2GB+32GB variant of the Redmi 7 starts at Rs 7,999 whereas the 3GB+32GB version can be bought for Rs 9,999. The biggest competitor for Redmi 7 is the newly-launched Realme C2 with a dual camera setup for Rs 5,999 and the Samsung Galaxy A10.

Mi Smart bulb

Xiaomi also launched a new IoT device called the Mi Smart Bulb. The device would support Google Assistant and Alexa and would be available via crowdfunding start April 26 on Xiaomi India’s official website.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 09:45 am

