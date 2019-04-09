App
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage to be available in India from April 10

The sale will begin at 12 pm when the base model with 4GB + 64GB storage will be available for Rs 13,999.

Pranav Hegde
Xiaomi has added a new variant to its already-launched Redmi Note 7 Pro. The new variant would have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It would be available in India starting April 10.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India last month. The Pro variant was first made available in India, followed by a launch in China. Upon its launch, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was available only in two variants of 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage options. Starting from April 10, users can buy the top-end variant comprising of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage from mi.com, Mi Home Store, and Flipkart. The sale will begin at 12 pm when the base model with 4GB + 64GB storage will also be available for Rs 13,999. The higher-end model can be bought for Rs 16,999 in India. It will be available in three colour options — Space Black, Neptune Blue, and Nebula Red.

To recap, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has an ‘Aura Design’ and features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a water-drop notch. The screen has a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen and the back come with additional protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC, which is an upgrade from the Note 7’s Snapdragon 660. It is a 2.0 GHz Octa-core processor that is paired with an Adreno 612 GPU clocking up to 845 MHz.

For optics, the smartphone has a 48 MP+5 MP dual camera setup at the rear. This camera setup is available in the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 7, which has a 12+2 MP setup in India. The Note 7’s 48 MP Sony half-inch stacked CMOS sensor comes with an f/1.79 aperture, and the company claims that the sensor would deliver better images in low-light conditions. Xiaomi stated that the camera captures 12 MP images by default, and users need to navigate to the Pro mode in the camera app to click 48 MP images. The secondary 5MP sensor has depth sensing capabilities. The rear camera supports 4K videos at 30fps and comes with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). On the front, the phone gets a 13 MP camera that has an f/2.0 aperture and uses AI to detect to up to 12 scene categories.

The Redmi Note 7 comes packed with a 4,000 mAh battery and supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 Fast Charging technology with a 10W charger in the box. The Note 7 Pro runs on MiUi based on Android v9.0. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and Type-C port for charging and connectivity.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 03:44 pm

tags #budget smartphones #Xiaomi #xiaomi redmi #Xiaomi redmi note #Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro #Xiaomi smartphones

