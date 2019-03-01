Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 7 in India, prices start at Rs 9,999

After China launch last month Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. Both these smartphones from the Chinese manufacturer would compete with Samsung’s new Galaxy M lineup.

Redmi Note 7: All you need to know

The feature-rich budget smartphone Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD ‘Dot-Notch’ display and has a resolution of 1080 X 2340 at 409 PPI. It has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and brightness up to 450 nits. Xiaomi has protected the screen with Durable Scratch Resistant Glass.

Under the hood is a 2.2 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It is paired with 3GB/4GB LPDDR4 RAM, and an Adreno 512 GPU that clocks up to 650 MHz that would ensure the phone runs smoothly when memory and graphics intensive applications are running. The phone comes with two storage options of 32 GB and 64 GB which can be further expanded to up to 256 GB using microSD. For a longer power consumption time, the phone is packed with a large 4,000 mAh non-removable battery and also supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 fast charging technology.

In terms of camera, Xiaomi has made changes in the India variant. The Chinese variant of the Note 7 gets a 48 MP f/1.79 sensor with a 5MP depth sensor. The India variant gets a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12 MP primary sensor with 1.25-micron pixels and a secondary 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera is the same as that of the Chinese variant. It gets a 13 MP lens that has an aperture of f/2.0. Xiaomi claims the Redmi Note 7 uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) for better Portrait mode and other smart features like scene recognition. The phone also comes with Face unlock feature and has a fingerprint sensor on the back.

For connectivity, the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Type-C port along with 3G, 4G, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0.

The Note 7 has been priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3 GB + 32 GB variant and Rs 11,999 for 4GB + 64 GB variant. The phone has three colour options — Sapphire Blue, Onyx Black, Ruby Red and would be on sale starting March 6.