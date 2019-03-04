Realme 3 with notch display, dual-rear cameras launched in India: Price, specs, availability

Chinese device maker Realme has launched the Realme 3 in India. The budget smartphone comes in 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants with price starting at Rs 8,999. The phone would be competing against the recently launched Xiaomi’s Note 7 and Samsung’s Galaxy M series.

Realme 3 price and availability

As mentioned, Realme 3 comes in two variants. While the 3GB RAM model comes at a price of Rs 8,999, the 4GB RAM version has been priced at Rs 10,999. The device will be available on Flipkart and Realme's official website starting 12pm, March 12.

Realme also stated that the introductory price for the 3GB variant would be exclusive for the first million buyers.

As part of launch, the company is offering various offers including multiple discounts and low cost EMIs, among others.

Realme 3 specs and features

The Realme 3 has received many changes compared to its predecessor Realme 2. The phone has not only got internal upgrades but cosmetic updates as well. The Realme 3 has a 3D gradient unibody design. It sports a 6.2-inches HD+ (720*1520 pixels) dewdrop display with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and has a screen-to-body ratio of 88.3 percent. A heart, Realme 3 comes powered by a 2.1GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC which is paired with 3GB/4GB RAM options. The device comes with has internal storage options of 32GB and 64GB which can be expanded using a microSD slot to up to 256GB.

In optics, the phone has a dual camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary camera (f/1.8 aperture) and a 2MP depth sensing secondary camera. The rear camera sensors support Nightscape, Hybrid HDR mode, Portrait mode, Chroma, PDAF, scene recognition and more. At the front there is a 13MP front camera (f/2.0 aperture) housed in the waterdrop notch. The selfie snapper is capable of shooting selfies with features like AI beautification, HDR and also supports face unlock.

The phone can also be unlocked with a fingerprint sensor which is located at the rear of the phone. The smartphone is powered by a 4,230mAh battery which supports 10W charging. Realme 3 runs on Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s Color OS 6 skin loaded on top.

The company has stated that it would launch the phone in three colour options, of which two (Dynamic Black and Black) would be available on March 12 whereas the third colour (Radiant Blue) would be available starting March 26.