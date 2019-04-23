Is this the most affordable smartphone with a dual camera setup at just Rs 5,999?

The Indian smartphone market is seeing some fierce competition as manufacturers launch feature-heavy devices in the budget category. Now, Realme has upped the game by launching the Realme C2 with a dual camera setup for Rs 5,999, making it the most affordable smartphone to have the feature.

The company also unveiled the Realme 3 Pro with a larger display, faster processor and better dual camera setup.

The Realme C2 comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1560 pixels. The screen with a dew-drop notch gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The entry-level smartphone gets powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-core SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB internal storage options.

The most significant feature of the Realme C2 is the dual camera setup with a 13MP + 2MP f/2.2 camera setup. The notch houses a 5MP AI camera. The camera on the Realme C2 can shoot videos in 720p / 1080p at 30fps. The camera can also shoot 480fps slow-motion videos. Another key spec is the massive 4,000 mAh battery. Users get all these features for just Rs 5,999, making the Realme C2 one of the best value for money smartphones in India.

Interested buyers can get the Realme C2 with 2GB + 16GB variant for Rs 5,999. The 3GB + 32GB variant can be bought for Rs 7,999. The device supports facial unlock and runs on Android 9.0 based Color OS 6.0. It is available in Diamond Black and Blue colour options and goes on sale starting May 15.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme's other offering, the Realme 3 Pro, is one of the most anticipated smartphones in the budget category. The device features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD curved display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The curved IPS display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added screen protection. It is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with a peak clocking rate of 2.2GHz. An Adreno 616 GPU handles the graphics department for smooth performance during heavy usage.

The smartphone comes in two variants. The base variant includes 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage whereas the higher end variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 256GB using microSD. Further, the device packs a 4,045 mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. It runs on Android 9.0 based Color OS 6.0.

For optics, the Realme 3 Pro comes with a dual camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 and a secondary 5MP lens with an aperture of f/2.4. The water-drop notch on the display houses a 25MP f/2.0 camera for selfies and AI Face Unlock.

The camera unit is capable of shooting super slow motion videos at 960fps, 4K videos at 30fps, Ultra HD mode for capturing 64-megapixel images, Portrait mode, Expert Mode among other things.