Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple-rear camera, 5000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs, availability

Samsung India has expanded its M series lineup after it unveiled the Galaxy M30 on Wednesday. The device is the third smartphone in the Galaxy M series, the other ones being Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. The latest device from Samsung directly competes with the Redmi Note 7 - launching today in India - and comes with features such as triple rear-camera setup, Infinity U-display, massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price and availability

Samsung has launched Galaxy M30 in two variants - 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. While the 4GB variant has been priced at Rs 14,990 in India, the 6GB comes at a price of Rs 17,990. As part of the online-exclusive Galaxy M series, the M30 can be purchased on Samsung's online offical website along with Amazon.in starting March 7, 12pm.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specs and features

The Galaxy M30 is focused on providing superior performance at a budget price. The smartphone sits above the M10 and M20 in terms of pricing and specifications. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch. Samsung has ditched the 18:9 aspect ratio on the M30 for a display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Under the hood, the M30 boasts an octa-core Exynos 7904 processor paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage options. The device supports memory expansion of upto 512GB. The phone runs on Android 8.1 out-of-the-box with Samsung’s Experience UI 9.5 skin loaded on top. Samsung has assured that the M30 would get a software update.

In optics, the device has a triple-camera setup. It is the first smartphone under Rs 20,000 to have a triple-camera setup. The rear camera setup consists of a 13MP RGB sensor with an aperture of f/1.9, a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor combined with a 5MP ultra-wide sensor with 123 degrees field of view and aperture of f/2.2. At the front, the M30 sports a 16 MP sensor which supports Live focus.

The smartphone is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery which supports fast charging facilitated by a 15W charger. For security, the phone has a fingerprint scanner on the back and supports face unlock feature. The phone comes with USB Type-C for connectivity and charging and comes in two colours — Gradation Black and Gradation Blue.