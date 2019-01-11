Samsung’s Galaxy M series may indicate a shift in focus in the smartphone market

India has the second largest smartphone market in the world, overtaking the US in 2018. Samsung and Xiaomi have been locked in combat since 2017 with both companies vying for the top spot.

With the battle hotting up, Samsung has announced Galaxy M series. The M series devices could disrupt India’s affordable and mid-level smartphone markets, currently dominated by the Chinese players.

The Korean giants are introducing the Galaxy M10, M20 and M30 to directly compete with brands like Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo, Vivo and other similar Chinese brands. The M10, M20 and M30 will go head-to-head with Chinese smartphones that offer the best price-to-performance ratio.

Specification rumours about the M series have already hit the internet, and if they are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones will feature an Infinity-V display with dewdrop notch design and an in-display fingerprint scanner, while the higher-end M30 may even feature a 5000-mAh battery and a triple-camera setup.

Mid-range and low-range smartphones are seeing plenty of innovation because of competitive markets like China and India. Income in the two biggest smartphone markets is considerably low as compared to Western markets, and consumers are more focused on getting a feature-rich budget smartphone, rather than have an expensive flagship. While the Chinese brands have perfected this concept, the South Korean giant has only now seen the potential of cashing in on these booming markets. The announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy M series smartphones indicates a massive shift in the industry, making the concept of delivering more for less the primary theme for the smartphone market. This will entail a huge victory for consumers in the Indian market, and given Samsung’s substantial global presence, the concept of delivering phones with the best price-to-performance ratios will eventually branch out into global markets.