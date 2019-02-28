App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro launch today: Expected price, specifications and more

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch the company’s next Note series smartphone- Redmi Note 7.

Pranav Hegde
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch the company’s next Note series smartphone- Redmi Note 7. Along with the budget smartphone, the company is also expected to launch the Pro variant.

Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 7 in China last month. The company during its event announced that Redmi would be a sub-brand of the company, just like Poco, and would be focusing on the budget smartphone devices. While we have all the specifications of the Redmi Note 7, the price is still unknown. The Note 7 features a 6.3-inch FULL HD+ display which has a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7 has a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB onboard storage which can be increased to up to 256 GB via microSD.

The Note 7 has a dual camera setup that includes a 48 MP f/1.8and  5 MP sensors at the back. However, the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 7 may not have the 48 MP sensor like its Chinese variant, according to a leak by tipster Ishan Agarwal. Instead, the 48 MP sensor would be available in the Pro variant of the Redmi Note 7. The Note 7 would have a 13 MP front camera inside the water-drop style notch. Talking about battery backup, the device would house a 4,000 mAh Li-ion battery and would support Quick-charge 4. The device has a lot of connectivity options that include 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Mobile Hotspot, Type-C port, Bluetooth and GPS.

The device would be priced near Rs 10,500 for the 3GB + 32 GB variant and would be available in Black, Blue and Red colour options in India. 

According to Agarwal, Xiaomi would also release the Pro variant of the Redmi Note 7. Xiaomi hasn’t revealed any specifications of the device. But Agarwal stated that the Note 7 Pro would have the same design as its standard variant, which means that it would have a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The selling point of the device, according to the tipster, would be the 48 MP f/1.8 sensor on the back with a 5 MP depth sensor.

Further, Agarwal stated that the Redmi Note 7 Pro would have a Snapdragon 675 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 660 on the standard variant and would be paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. However, Redmi CEO Lu Weibing confirmed that the smartphone would be launched in 6GB + 128GB variant. The phone is expected to be priced somewhere near the Rs 15,000 mark and would be available in Black, Gradient Blue and Gradient Red colour options.Both the devices would be launched today at 11.30 IST in an event held in New Delhi. The company would also live stream the launch through its official YouTube channel and website.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 11:34 am

tags #budget smartphones #Redmi Note 7 Pro #Xiaomi #Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

