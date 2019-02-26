App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi may launch Redmi Note 7 Pro with Redmi Note 7 on Feb 28; key specs leaked online

Redmi Note 7 Pro is will reportedly sport a 48 megapixel Sony snapper along with a notch display.

Pranav Hegde
Source: @ishanagarwal24 on Twitter
Whatsapp

Chinese device maker Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro this week. The upcoming smartphone is a premium version of the Redmi Note 7 which was launched last month. It is also rumoured that the Redmi Note 7 Pro might launch in India on February 28.

Press renders were leaked online by tech enthusiast Ishan Agarwal on Twitter. The tweet read, “Boom! Here's the confirmation you guys have been waiting for- Yes, Xiaomi is launching TWO Redmis on 28th! Here are the exclusive renders of Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro! Notice some difference? Well, had these for a while but wanted peak excitement level”.

The phone was also seen listed on TENAA.

As per the leaks, the Redmi Note 7 Pro would be available in three colours— Black, Gradient Blue and Gradient Red.

The design of the Pro model is said to be the same as that of the Redmi Note 7. The new device would have a 6.3” screen and a small water-drop notch which will house the front-facing camera.

Agarwal claims that the Redmi Note 7 Pro would be launched in 4GB + 64GB variant. However, Redmi CEO Lu Weibing confirmed that the smartphone would be launched in 6GB + 120GB variant. Other rumours state that the Pro model would feature a 48 MP rear camera sensor manufactured by Sony. The smartphone is also expected to be powered by Snapdragon 675 instead of the two-year-old Snapdragon 660.

Along with the Pro version, Agarwal stated that the standard Redmi Note 7 too would be launching during the event on February 28. It is speculated that the Note 7 would be priced near Rs 10,000 for the 3GB + 32 GB variant. The 3GB + 32 GB variant of the Redmi Note 7 was launched in China at a price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs 10,400), CNY 1199 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the 4 GB + 64 GB variant and CNY 1399 (roughly Rs. 14,500) for the 6GB + 128 GB variant. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to be priced somewhere near Rs 15,000.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 02:12 pm

