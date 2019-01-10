App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The first budget smartphone to house a 48-megapixel camera

For the first time in smartphone history, a budget phone will feature a 48-megapixel camera.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Xiaomi is known for making phones with some of the best performance per dollar figures in the market. Following the tradition, the company has unveiled the Redmi Note 7 that aims to offer consumers the best of all things at an extremely competitive price.

For the first time in smartphone history, a budget phone will feature a 48-megapixel camera. Yes, you heard right, a 48-megapixel camera. Apart from that impressive camera, here’s everything we know about the Redmi Note 7:

Best price per pixel ratio

The Redmi Note 7 features a dual rear camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel image sensor with an f/1.8 lens and secondary 5-megapixel shooter to add depth to your photos. The Note 7 relies on a 13-megapixel front AI camera to help you get perfect selfies.

Incredible power and performance

The Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest mid-range ARM-based SoC, the Snapdragon 660. This processor is designed to bring flagship-class performance to the mid-range smartphones. The phone packs a massive 4,000mAh battery that can get you an entire day on charge.

Flagship design & display

The Note 7’s 2.5D curved glass back and gradient colour design with a glossy finish gives it a premium feel, the kind we’re used to seeing in flagship smartphones.

The fingerprint sensor at the back is easily reachable, while the dual cameras are stacked vertically. The Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a waterdrop styled notch on top. It is also equipped with a USB Type-C port and houses a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Setting a new price standard for mid-tier smartphones

Additionally, the Redmi Note 7 will come in 3 variations with 3GB, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of Storage. It’s worth noting that given the impressive specs, all three versions of the Redmi Note 7 will be available in the USD 150 to USD 210 price range. Xiaomi also made it a point to compare the price of the Redmi Note 7 with other 48-megapixel smartphones: The Honor View 20 at a little under USD 450 and the Huawei Nova 4 at little under USD 600.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Business #gadgets #Technology #Xiaomi

