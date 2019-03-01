App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro launched in India: Specs, Price and availability

The phone comes with a 48+5 MP dual camera setup on the back

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

At the launch event on Thursday, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 7 Pro along with the Redmi Note 7 standard variant. The smartphone would be the first released in India and then made available globally. 

The phone comes with an ‘Aura Design’ and has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a water-drop notch that the company calls ‘Dot-notch’. The screen has a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen and the back come with additional protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 671 AIE SoC, which is an upgrade from the Note 7’s Snapdragon 660. It is a 2.0 GHz Octa-core processor that is paired with an Adreno 612 GPU clocking up to 845 MHz. The phone has 4 GB+64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB RAM and storage options. The storage can be expanded up to 256 GB using microSD. 

For optics, the smartphone has a 48 MP+5 MP dual camera setup at the rear. This camera setup is available in the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 7, which has a 12+2 MP setup in India. The Note 7’s 48 MP Sony half-inch stacked CMOS sensor comes with an f/1.79 aperture, and the company claims that the sensor would deliver better images in low-light conditions. Xiaomi stated that the camera captures 12 MP images by default, and users need to navigate to the Pro mode in the camera app to click 48 MP images. The secondary 5MP sensor has depth sensing capabilities. The rear camera supports 4K videos at 30fps and comes with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). On the front, the phone gets a 13 MP camera that has an f/2.0 aperture and uses AI to detect to up to 12 scene categories.

For power delivery, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a large 4,000 mAh battery and supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 Fast Charging technology. Xiaomi has stated that although the device supports 18W charger, the company would include a 10W charger in the box. The Note 7 Pro runs on MiUi based on Android v9.0. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and Type-C port for charging and connectivity.

Xiaomi has priced the Redmi Note 7 at Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB+64 GB variant whereas the higher end 6 GB+128GB option is priced at Rs 16,999. The phone would be on sale starting March 6 and would be available in Space Black, Neptune Blue and Nebula Red.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 12:02 pm

tags #budget smartphones #budget smartphones under Rs 15000 #Budget Smartphones under Rs 20000 #Redmi Note 7 Pro #Xiaomi #Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

