Xiaomi introduces a new 6GB + 64GB variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India

Xiaomi has launched a new variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. The smartphone now gets a 6GB RAM variant coupled with 64GB onboard storage. The new variant sits between the 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variant launched earlier this year.



On popular demand! Introducing the 6GB+64GB variant of the #RedmiNote7Pro. Goes on sale tomorrow at 12PM on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo & @flipkart. #48MPCameraBeast

RT if you plan to get one. pic.twitter.com/puTp5j41PL — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 2, 2019

Redmi India made the announcement of the 6GB + 64GB variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro on Twitter. The new variant starts at Rs 15,999 and goes on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Mi India’s official website.

Launch offers include 1,120GB 4G data for Airtel subscribers, whereas Jio users can avail double data benefits on prepaid recharge of Rs 198.

The new variant shares similar specs as the other two Redmi Note 7 Pro models launched in February. It comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ ‘Dot-notch’ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen and the back come with additional protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, Redmi Note 7 Pro gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 671 AIE SoC with 4GB/ 6GB RAM. With the inclusion of a third variant, the smartphone now would be available in three combinations — 4GB + 64GB, 6GB +64GB, 6GB +128GB. Storage on the Redmi Note 7 Pro can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a dual camera setup with a 48MP f/1.79 primary sensor. The secondary 5MP sensor has depth sensing capabilities. The rear camera supports 4K videos at 30fps and comes with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). On the front, the phone gets a 13 MP camera that has an f/2.0 aperture and uses AI to detect to up to 12 scene categories.

It gets the same 4,000 mAh battery found on most Redmi smartphones. For fast charging, Redmi Note 7 Pro gets Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 support. Xiaomi has stated that although the device supports 18W charger, the company would include a 10W charger in the box. The Note 7 Pro runs on MiUi based on Android v9.0. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and Type-C port for charging and connectivity.