"Black Friday": Actors, politicians, cricketers mourn Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died today in Bengaluru after a cardiac arrest. He was 46. Rajkumar, fondly called “Appu” by fans and the youngest son of legendary Kannada actor Rajkumar, was hospitalised this morning at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru.

Moments after the news broke, social media was filled with tributes to the actor. People from all walks of life, including actors, cricketers and politicians, expressed their shock and grief.



“GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true,” actor R Madhavan tweeted.

Calling the day Black Friday, actor Prakash Raj said on Twitter, “Ahh noooo… Gone too soon my dear Appu. I’m shattered.. Heartbroken…not fair.”

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the Bengaluru hospital soon after he was taken there. Fans were seen shouting slogans in his support.

Former cricketer Anil Kumble said Puneeth Rajkumar is one of the finest human beings he has met.

“Shocked and deeply saddened on the passing of #PuneethRajkumar the film industry has lost a gem. One of the finest human being I’ve met. So vibrant and humble.Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable fans,” Kumble, who is also a Bengaluru resident, tweeted.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Puneeth Rajkumar's death is I am deeply shocked that Kannada celebrity Shri Puneet Raj Kumar died of a heart attack. The death of Kannadigar's favorite actor, Appu, has caused enormous loss to Kannada and Karnataka, and I pray that God will have mercy on his soul and give his fans the power to endure this pain.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said the actor’s legacy will live on through his work. “Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of actor #PuneethRajkumar. Loved and adored by thousands, his legacy will live on through his work. My condolences to the family members and fans,” he wrote on Twitter.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was among the Malayalam actors who expressed his shock at the Kannada actor’s death. “This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow!” he tweeted.



In a touching post on Instagram, former Kannada actor Divya Spandana said Puneeth Rajkumar was one of her closest friends and a confidante in the film industry.

“Some feelings are personal, they can’t be put into words. A simple RIP won’t do it… Will miss you so so much Appu,” she wrote.