Puneeth Rajkumar, Kannada actor, passes away

Puneeth Rajkumar [Image: Twitter/@PuneethRajkumar]

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 29. The death of Rajkumar, 46, was confirmed by multiple personalities from the sports and entrainment world.

Rajkumar, fondly called Appu by fans and the youngest son of legendary Kannada actor Rajkumar, was hospitalised on October 29 morning at Vikram hospital in Bengaluru.

“Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar aged 46 years was brought to the emergency department of Vikram Hospital with a history of chest pain at 11:40 am, he was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated,” read a statement from the Vikram hospital.

Also Read: "Black Friday": Actors, cricketers mourn Puneeth Rajkumar

"Trying our best to treat him. His condition is serious. Can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to the hospital, treatment on in ICU," ANI had quoted Dr Ranganath Nayak, Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru.

Puneeth was born in Chennai to the matinee idol Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar. He was their fifth and youngest child. His elder brother, Shiva Rajkumar, is also a popular actor.

Earlier in the day, the actor also wished his brother and superstar Shiva Rajkumar for his newly released film Bhajarangi 2.Puneeth tweeted, "Best wishes for the entire team of #Bhajarangi2. @NimmaShivanna @NimmaAHarsha @JayannaFilms."

He appeared as a lead actor in commercially successful films, including Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera, Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010).

Mourning his demise, Actor Sonu Sood tweeted, "Heartbroken. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar."



Heartbroken

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021



Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai expressed shock on the demise of the actor.



ಕನ್ನಡದ ಖ್ಯಾತನಟ ಶ್ರೀ ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರು ಹೃದಯಾಘಾತದಿಂದ ನಿಧನರಾಗಿದ್ದು ನಾನು ತೀವ್ರ ಆಘಾತಕ್ಕೆ ಒಳಗಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಮೆಚ್ಚಿನ ನಟ ಅಪ್ಪು ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಕನ್ನಡ ಹಾಗೂ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕಕ್ಕೆ ಅಪಾರ ನಷ್ಟ ವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಕರುಣಿಸಿ, ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ಸಹಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ನೀಡಲಿಯೆಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. pic.twitter.com/OF0aLhrqPm

— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 29, 2021

“I am deeply shocked that Kannada celebrity Shri Puneet Raj Kumar died of a heart attack. The death of Kannadigar's favorite actor, Appu, has caused enormous loss to Kannada and Karnataka, and I pray that God will have mercy on his soul and give his fans the power to endure this pain,” he tweeted.

“GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true,” actor R Madhavan tweeted.



GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true. pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 29, 2021



Calling the day Black Friday, actor Prakash Raj said on Twitter, “Ahh noooo… Gone too soon my dear Appu. I’m shattered.. Heartbroken…not fair.

Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YywkotiWqC— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2021

Prithviraj Sukumaran was among the Malayalam actors who expressed his shock at the Kannada actor’s death. “This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow!” he tweeted.