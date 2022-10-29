English
    Top actors Rajinikanth, Jr NTR will grace award ceremony to honour late Puneeth Rajkumar

    The event will take place on the steps of Vidhana Soudha where noted playback singer Vijay Prakash and his team will organise a musical event, Ashoka said adding that nearly 5,000 passes will be issued.

    PTI
    October 29, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST
    - Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, died in October after suffering a cardiac arrest. Lakhs of fans of the actor, who had starred in several successful films, had gathered in Bengaluru to pay tributes to him. (Twitter/Puneeth Rajkumar)

    Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and renowned Telugu actor Junior NTR will participate in the function where the 'Karnataka Rathna' award will be conferred posthumously on late Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1, state Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Saturday.

    Addressing reporters, Ashoka said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wanted to make the Karnataka Rathna award show this year a memorable one. Accordingly, efforts were over the past 10 days, he said, adding that Rajinikanth has agreed to participate in the event.

    ''Earlier, Rajinikanth was not willing (to attend the event) but two days ago, he gave his consent. He is from Karnataka. He was born and grew up here and worked as the Bangalore Transport Service bus conductor here. Today, he is recognised worldwide as a great actor,'' Ashoka said.

    ''Similarly, Junior NTR has also agreed to participate. He too talks Kannada because his mother is a Kannadiga,'' he explained.

    He added that the Karnataka Rathna award will be bestowed on Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1 at 4 pm.

    According to him, Puneeth Rajkumar was an extraordinary artiste who was also recognised as a philanthropist.

    Puneeth Rajkumar followed in the footsteps of his legendary father Dr Rajkumar and made a name in the Kannada film industry. The actor who made an entry into tinsel town at a very young age, died exactly a year ago on October 29, 2021 at the age of 46.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 08:23 pm
