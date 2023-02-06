English
    Grammys 2023 Roundup: The biggest wins, losses and snubs at music’s biggest night

    History was made at a show that promised diversity and inclusivity.

    Nidhi Gupta
    February 06, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST
    Grammy Awards 2023: Catch all the action live.

    Before Beyonce made history at the 65th Grammys, she was stuck in traffic. When her award for the best R&B song, for “CUFF IT”, was announced, she was yet to reach the Crypto.com Arena, even as she was within striking distance of a monumental achievement. But she did arrive, just in time, in a smashing metallic gown. She sat next to Mr Carter chomping on crackers, smiling her beatific smile, as they announced the award for best electronic/ dance album. Renaissance won, making Beyonce the musician with the most Grammy awards in history, bringing her award tally at the Grammys 2023 to four wins; racing ahead of the conductor Georg Solti as the most awarded artist in Grammys history.

    Beyonce’s achievement was, to many, a foregone conclusion. But it was also an example of why the 65th Grammys appeared to be an exercise in diplomacy more than anything else—and not a very successful one at that. For the Recording Academy, which has been under fire for many years for not acknowledging and representing the diversity of music and music makers in the world, the 65th Grammys was another opportunity to appease and please. With some fantastic curation and programming, it appeared to be succeeding—until it didn’t.

    First, the awards that came through as expected. Kendrick Lamar swept the rap categories with Mr Morale & the Big Steppers, one of the best works of his career. Beyonce dominated the R&B ones. Ozzy Osbourne won best rock album for Patient Number 9. Ricky Kej brought home a third Grammy, the best immersive audio title for his album Divine Tides. New York native Samara Joy took home the best new artist award. Kim Petras and Sam Smith won best pop duo (an award that seemed to be invented just for them). Adele won the best pop solo performance for “Easy On Me”, presented by her new “best friend” Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, to whom she was kindly introduced by host Trevor Noah at the beginning of the evening.