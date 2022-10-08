The inaugural residence, which started in the third week of September and will run for six months, features Chef Ray Adriansyah and his team from the Bali-based Nusantara by Locavore, which serves traditional dishes from around the Indonesian archipelago.

Expect less known dishes such as Juhu, which uses a traditional grilling technique and features young papaya, papaya leaves, cassava leaves, banana blossom, sweet corn, shallots, garlic, and chilies, and is wrapped and grilled in banana leaves; kepiting asap, crab marinated with ginger grass and sweet soy sauce, among others, and wrapped and cooked in banana leaves over a wood fire; and jukut kellogg mesanten, moringa leaves, and base genep (an aromatic seasoning paste integral to Balinese cuisine).