    Grammys 2023: Bad Bunny and Latin pop moment harks back to '90s Latin explosion

    Bad Bunny's last album 'Un Verano Sin Ti' is the first Spanish-language album to be nominated in the Best Album category at 65th Grammy Awards, a feat not achieved by generations of global Latin stars before him. If he wins, it will be historic for the expansive Latin pop and trap scenes, and even if he loses to Beyoncé, he's already changed the trajectory of global pop.

    Bhanuj Kappal
    February 05, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST
    Bad Bunny's last album 'Un Verano Ti Sin' is the first Spanish-language album to be nominated in the Best Album category at the 65th Grammy Awards, a feat not achieved by generations of global Latin stars before him. (Photo: Twitter)

    When Bad Bunny walks on to the stage to perform at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 5 (telecast on Monday in India), he will do so knowing that he has already made history, regardless of how many awards he wins. His last album Un Verano Sin Ti is the first Spanish-language album to be nominated in the Best Album category, a feat not achieved by generations of global Latin stars before him. If he wins — although the smart money seems to be on Beyoncé — it would be a historic win not just for the artist, but for the expansive Latin pop and trap scenes that have slowly been taking over the world this past half-decade.

    It’s a little surprising that this moment hasn’t come already. This current Latin-pop moment has its roots in the “Latin explosion” of the 1990s, when artists like Shakira and Ricky Martin broke into the American and global mainstream with mostly English-language albums. In 2000, Carlos Santana became the first Latin American artist to win the best album Grammy with star-packed, English-and-Spanish album Supernatural. But apart from that, the Latin explosion went largely unheralded at the Grammys, relegated to genre or language-specific awards, and occasionally snubbed outright, as happened in 2002 to Shakira’s smash commercial breakthrough Laundry Service.