    65th Grammy Awards: Beyoncé has perfected the art of longevity

    The reigning queen of pop Beyoncé has kept a fickle music industry on its toes. At the 65th Grammy awards, she might finally be recognised for it.

    Nidhi Gupta
    February 04, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST
    Beyoncé has nine nominations across categories at the 65th Grammy Awards.

    Beyoncé is on the cusp of making history. At the 65th annual Grammy awards, Mrs Carter has nine nominations — the highest any musician — including the top three categories, i.e. Best Album, Best Record, and Best Song of the Year. She already holds the record for a female musician with the highest number of wins. She now has the most nominations in Grammys history, tied with Jay-Z, with 88 each. If Beyoncé wins any four of her nine nominations, she will surpass the late British-Hungarian conductor Georg Solti for most Grammy awards of all time.


    Come Monday (morning in India, Sunday night in the US), the Internet might break.