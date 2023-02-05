English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Grammy nominated Berklee Indian Ensemble founder Annette Philip: 'To be in the same category as Anoushka Shankar, Angélique Kidjo is unreal honour'

    Berklee Indian Ensemble's 'Shuruaat', nominated for Best Global Music Album at the 65th Grammy Awards, features 98 musicians and a celebration of Indian music, but a very global Indian sound. Philip and Delhi duo Shadow and Light, who've collaborated on one of the tracks, talk about its making, representing India globally, and music and artist rights.

    Tanushree Ghosh
    February 05, 2023 / 11:18 PM IST
    (Left) Annette Philip of Berklee India Ensemble, whose album 'Shuruaat' has been nominated for the 65th Grammy Awards, with the Delhi duo Shadow and Light's Anindo Bose and Pavithra Chari. (Photos courtesy Annette Philip/Berklee India Ensemble)

    (Left) Annette Philip of Berklee India Ensemble, whose album 'Shuruaat' has been nominated for the 65th Grammy Awards, with the Delhi duo Shadow and Light's Anindo Bose and Pavithra Chari. (Photos courtesy Annette Philip/Berklee India Ensemble)

    Most would recall the Berklee Indian Ensemble from some years ago when their rendition of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale (Dil Se..) and other Tamil songs went viral. The renowned genre-bending global music collective has been nominated for its first Grammy Award this year (results are out on February 5; Monday morning in India), in the category of Best Global Music Album, for their debut 10-track album, Shuruaat (Hindi for beginning), featuring 98 musicians, including Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, the band Shakti, Shreya Ghoshal, Vijay Prakash (one of the four artists credited for the Oscar- and Grammy-winning Jai Ho), Armeen Musa, Sharon Renold, Dhruv Goel, Sashank Navaladi, and the Delhi-based duo Shadow and Light (Pavithra Chari and Anindo Bose). Others in their Grammy category include Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley, featuring Manu Delago (Between Us), Masa Takumi (Sakura), Burna Boy (Love, Damini), Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf (Queen of Sheba).

    Annette Philip, the founder of Berklee Indian Ensemble (which was a teaching programme at the Berklee College of Music, the US), and the one pulling all the strings for Shuruaat, working with 98 people on the album, which features only nine vocal leads, she beseeches the people of the world, but especially those in South Asia to shed and to question the “spotlight syndrome”. Here’s a long conversation with Philip, and Chari and Bose of the Delhi duo Shadow and Light, on the Grammy nomination, the making of the album, and the track Dua, and why it’s important for artists to credit others and do paperwork. Edited excerpts:

    How excited are you guys to be nominated for the Grammys?