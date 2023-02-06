English
    India's Ricky Kej wins third Grammy Award

    Grammy Awards 2023: Ricky Kej, based out of Bengaluru, won the Grammy this year for 'Divine Tides', in the best immersive audio album category.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST
    Catch all the Grammys 2023 action live.

    Indian music composer Ricky Kej won his third Grammy at the music award ceremony's 65th edition on February 6. The US-born musician shared the best immersive audio album award for 'Divine Tides' with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band 'The Police'

    Last year, the duo had won the Grammy in the best new age album category for the same work.

    "Congrats Best Immersive Audio Album winner – Divine Tides. Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; @copelandmusic, @rickykej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej) #GRAMMYs,” the Recording Academy, that hands out the Grammys, announced.

    Other nominees in the category were: Christina Aguilera ('Aguilera’), The Chainsmokers ('Memories… Do Not Open'), Jane Irabloom ('Picturing The Invisible- Focus 1'), and Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondeheimsolistene (’Tuvahyun – Beatitudes for a Wounded World’).