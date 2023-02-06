English
    February 06, 2023 / 05:59 AM IST

    Grammy Awards 2023 Live Updates: Beyonce wins 2 Grammys

    Grammys 2023: "Queen Bey" Beyonce has nine nomination in all. Pop diva Adele is close behind with seven nods. Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are also frontrunners at the star-studded event.

    The 65th edition of the Grammys, music's biggest awards, is underway in Los Angles. The coveted awards will be handed out soon at the Crypto.com Arena in LA. Anticipation is building up about who will take home the chief awards -- Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.  "Queen Bey" Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations. She has already won two -- for  best traditional R&B performance and Best Dance/Electronic Recording Grammy. It is to be seen if the superstar

    will finally take home the award for Best Album (Renaissance). Rapper Kendrick Lamar has eight nominations and pop diva Adele -- whose contest with Beyonce will take the centerstage -- and balladeer Brandi Carlile have seven each. Harry Styles and Taylor Swift are also among the favourites to win Grammys this year. The star-studded ceremony will witness an impressive line-up of performances by Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Mary J. Blige, among others.

    Early winners have been announced. Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well: The Short Film' wins best music video, while Beyonce wins Best Dance/Electronic Recording Grammy for 'Break my Soul'.

    Follow our live blog on latest updates on Grammys 2023.

      Grammys 2023: Watch music's biggest night unfold in Los Angeles.
    • February 06, 2023 / 05:57 AM IST

      Grammy Awards 2023: More early winners

      Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album - Michael Bublé for 'Higher' 

      Best Contemporary Instrumental Album - 'Empire Central' by Snarky Puppy

    • February 06, 2023 / 05:52 AM IST

      Star rapper Lizzo arrrives at the red carpet

      She is nominated in all the three big categories -- Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the year. 

    • February 06, 2023 / 05:44 AM IST

      Beyonce scores 30 all-time Grammy wins with second award of the evening: 

      The megastar scores her second 2023 Grammy for best traditional R&B performance (Plastic Off the Sofa)

    • February 06, 2023 / 05:41 AM IST

      Grammy Awards 2023: Scenes from the star-studded red carpet in LA

    • February 06, 2023 / 05:40 AM IST

      Queen "Bey" Beyonce's first Grammy of the evening

      Beyonce wins Best Dance/Electronic Recording Grammy for 'Break my Soul'. 

    • February 06, 2023 / 05:36 AM IST

      Grammy Awards 2023: The early winners are out

      Here is the list of winners announced early on: 

      Best Music Video winner - Taylor Swift  'All Too Well: The Short Film' 

      Best Choral Performance winner - 'Born' Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing) 

      Best Instrumental Composition winner - Geoffrey Keezer for 'Refugee' 

      Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical winner - Tobias Jesso Jr. 

      Best Music Film winner - 'Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story' 

      Best Jazz Vocal Album winner - Samara Joy

    • February 06, 2023 / 05:31 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol’s live blog on the 65th Grammy Awards. Follow this space for real-time updates on music’s biggest evening. 

