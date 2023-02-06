Grammy Awards 2023 Live Updates: Beyonce wins 2 Grammys

The 65th edition of the Grammys, music's biggest awards, is underway in Los Angles. The coveted awards will be handed out soon at the Crypto.com Arena in LA. Anticipation is building up about who will take home the chief awards -- Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. "Queen Bey" Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations. She has already won two -- for best traditional R&B performance and Best Dance/Electronic Recording Grammy. It is to be seen if the superstar

will finally take home the award for Best Album (Renaissance). Rapper Kendrick Lamar has eight nominations and pop diva Adele -- whose contest with Beyonce will take the centerstage -- and balladeer Brandi Carlile have seven each. Harry Styles and Taylor Swift are also among the favourites to win Grammys this year. The star-studded ceremony will witness an impressive line-up of performances by Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Mary J. Blige, among others.

Early winners have been announced. Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well: The Short Film' wins best music video, while Beyonce wins Best Dance/Electronic Recording Grammy for 'Break my Soul'.

Follow our live blog on latest updates on Grammys 2023.