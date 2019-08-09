Is Samsung Galaxy Note 10 the best flagship smartphone of 2019?

Samsung just dropped its flagship Note 10 series, and it is easy to see why the Note series is the company’s ‘crème de la crème’. However, 2019 hasn’t been short on smartphone innovation. We’ve seen big players, including Samsung, introduce impressive devices like the OnePlus 7 Pro, Huawei P30 Pro, Sony Xperia 1, and the Galaxy S10 Plus. But how does Samsung’s flagship Note 10 series fare against these premium smartphones?

Design

In terms of design, the Galaxy Note 10 looks more like a phablet than a phone. But unlike its predecessor, the Note 10 will instantly grab attention as it has close to no top or bottom bezels and a screen that curves on both sides. These not only increase screen real estate but also make the entertainment experience super-immersive. The Note 10 features a premium metal frame, while the back is made of glass. In terms of design, the Note 10 is easily the most impressive.

Display

The Note 10 Plus features a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel, while the standard Note 10 settles for a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Because of the curved screen, content on the Galaxy Note 10 series seems quite immersive. However, Sony’s 4K OLED display is simply out of this world in terms of colour accuracy. But the OnePlus 7 Pro’s QHD+ AMOLED screen with the 90Hz refresh rate gets our vote for the best phone to consume entertainment.

Camera

In terms of camera, the Galaxy Note 10 duo see a similar camera setup as the Galaxy S10 Plus with one exception being the single front camera. Samsung claims the improved software capability can compensate for the extra lens upfront. And, while the Note 10 series doesn’t bring much improvement in image capture, the new features come to video recording really make the camera shine. Huawei might narrowly beat out the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 in photo performance, but the Note 10 duo will undoubtedly offer better overall camera performance.

Performance

The Galaxy S10 Plus with the Exynos 9820 chipset hasn’t really measured up to other handsets with the Snapdragon 855 SoC. However, the Galaxy Note 10 series packs the Snapdragon 855 SoC and the upgraded Exynos 9825 chipset depending on the region. Samsung claims the new Exynos 9825 chip offers a 15-percent performance gain from the previous Exynos 9820. This is a considerable improvement and brings the performance of the Note 10 series on par with the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Conclusion

To conclude, the Galaxy Note 10 series is the most consistent phone that leaves a mark in every area. When you combine a striking camera, immersive screen, eye-catching design, and powerful performance, on one phone, it is tough to see how it won’t be impressive. All of this and we’ve not even gotten to the additional functionality the S Pen brings. Not to mention the improvements in One UI and a bigger battery.