Who is Huw Edwards, the BBC presenter at the centre of sex scandal?

Huw Edwards, 61, hosted the BBC's flagship news programme.

Huw Edwards as has been identified as the BBC presenter who was suspended by the network following allegations of paying a teenager for sexually explicit photographs. Born in Wales, Edwards started his career at BBC as a job trainee and went on to become one the channel’s most recognisable faces who hosted its flagship programme – until he was taken off air following the damaging allegations.

The allegations against Huw Edwards

Edwards was suspended by the BBC over allegations that he spent £35,000 (Rs 37.30 lakh) to procure explicit images from a teenager, who in turn used the money to purchase crack cocaine. The allegations emerged following a report by The Sun, in which the victim’s parents revealed an online bank statement that showed multiple deposits from the BBC presenter.

Police, however, say there is no evidence of crime in the case. Metropolitan police decided to take no further action after speaking with the alleged victim and that person’s parents. The parents told The Sun newspaper last week that the presenter had been allowed to remain on air after the mother complained to the BBC in May that he paid the youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the person was 17.

As the story topped the news in Britain all week and embroiled the BBC in scandal, speculation swirled about the identify of the presenter. Some of the BBC’s biggest on-air personalities publicly said it wasn’t them and others called on the unnamed presenter to come forward.

Implication in the scandal

Huw Edwards was identified by his wife, Vicky Flind, as the BBC presenter at the centre of the row following days of speculation. In a statement issued on his behalf, Flind stated that Edwards is “suffering from serious mental health issues” and the events of the last few days had “greatly worsened matters.”

“In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family,” the statement from Flind read. “Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.

“Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published. To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.”

Who is Huw Edwards?

Edwards, 61, is one of the BBC’s star anchors who presented its flagship news programme, BBC News at Ten.

A longtime BBC employee, he has presented the network’s coverage of major royal events through the years, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Other royal events he has covered include the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations, the funeral of Prince Philip and the coronation of King Charles III.

Besides BBC News at Ten, Edwards has stood-in as chief presenter on shows like BBC News at Six, BBC News at One, BBC Weekend News and Daily Politics.

Edwards was born in Bridgend, Wales. The child of a professor and a teacher, he left Wales to study French at the undergraduate level at the University of Cardiff. He also started postgraduate work before becoming a reporter for local radio station Swansea Sound.

Edwards joined the BBC as a news trainee in 1984. He rose rapidly through the corporate ladder, becoming the parliamentary correspondent for BBC Wales two years later.

Between 1999 to 2003, Edwards presented the Six O’Clock News on BBC. It became the most-watched programme in the UK during his tenure. He then began hosting BBC News at Ten. He is known for his strong Welsh accent, which he has said, “wasn’t a great deal of help” when he was just starting out as an achor.

According to The Guardian, Edwards was the BBC’s highest-paid journalist and one of the few anchors who received a raise last year, when his pay increased by £25,000 to £435,000.

Edwards’ mental health struggles have been well-documented. He first revealed in 2021 that he suffered bouts of depression.

(With inputs from AP)