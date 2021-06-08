Orders for 25 crore doses of Covishield and 19 crore of Covaxin placed : Health Ministry

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul addressed a Health Ministry briefing on June 1 (Image: ANI)

The government on June 8 said it has placed an order of 44 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. This includes 25 Crore Covishield from Serum Institute of India and 19 Crore doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech, the government said.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a revised vaccination policy in which all citizens aged above 18 would be vaccinated at free of cost by the Centre. All state-level vaccine procurement would also be taken over by the central government, the Prime Minister had said.

Making the announcement of the order, Dr VK Paul, member NITI Aayog said that the government has also placed an order to purchase 30 crore doses of Biological E's vaccine, which will be available by September

“This is in immediate follow-up of the Prime Minister's announcement of these changes in the Guidelines of National COVID Vaccination program yesterday,” the Health Ministry said adding that these 44 crore (25+19 cr) doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available till December 2021, starting now.

Additionally, 30% of the advance for procurement of both the Covid Vaccines has been released to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, officials said.

Dr Paul said that as of now, the country has 53.6 Crore COVID-19 doses till July end. “We do not see any shortage August-September onwards. We are speeding up the vaccination,” he said.

The Health Ministry said that there has been a 33 percent decline in the number of cases in last one week and 65 percent reduction in active cases. State-wise, the Ministry said, there are 15 states with less than 5 percent test positivity rate.

Besides, the Health Ministry also said that the overall recovery rate of COVID-19 stood at 94.3 percent

“1,82,000 recoveries and 4.62% Positivity rate were reported in last 24 hours. Weekly positivity rate in 15 states is less than 5%. 23.62 crore vaccine doses given till now,” said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.