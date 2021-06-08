Centre's revised Vaccination Policy: Here are the 5 unanswered questions in the new guidelines

PM Modi addressing the country (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 7 announced that the government would from June 21 revert to the centralised procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and provide free shots to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18. On June 8, the government issued the Revised Vaccination Guidelines.

The announcement came in the wake of several states urging the Centre to step in after they failed to purchase vaccine through global tenders and days after the Supreme Court asked the government to adopt a policy in accordance to the “dynamic pandemic situation”.

The guidelines have left many unanswered questions . MoneyControl lists things we don’t know about the new vaccination policy.

How will the government meet the December 2021 vaccine-to-all deadline?

At the current vaccination rate of about 15.46 lakh shots per day (between January 16 and June 7), it looks unlikely that the December 2021 deadline of vaccinating all citizens will be met. So far, 23 crore doses have been administered.

"Then, how will you vaccinate 100 crore people by December 2021, as promised," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked in a virtual news conference on June 7 alleging that only 4.61 crore have been fully vaccinated in last six months, which is 3.28 per cent of the population.

The PM in his speech, however, informed that the supply of vaccine is about to increase in coming days. He said that seven companies are producing different type of vaccines today. Trials of three more vaccines are in the advanced stage, he said. The Prime Minister also talked of trials for two vaccines for children and a ‘nasal vaccine’ in his speech.

How will the allocation take into account migration?

The revised guidelines say vaccines will be allocated to states/UTs based on criteria such as population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination. The Centre will provide states/UTs advance information of vaccine doses to be supplied to them. States/UTs are supposed to further allocate doses well in advance to districts and vaccination centers. But as Supreme Court observed in its order on May 31, inter-state barriers in India are porous and people are free to migrate and work in different parts of the country. The guidelines do not mention if the allocation will take into account such migration to more densely populated industrial and urban states/UTs.

What about villages with no Common Service Centres?

One of the major issues raised by the Supreme Court was regarding how the 'digital divide' could hamper efforts to achieve universal vaccination, as reported by Bar and Bench. The present COVID-19 vaccination policy in place relies exclusively on a digital portal (CoWin portal) . The lack of access to internet, especially in rural areas, could hamper penetration to rural areas, the Court had observed.

The guidelines issued on June 8 said that all government and private vaccination centers would provide onsite registration facility. The guidelines also ask states to optimally utilize the Common Service Centres and Call Centres to facilitate prior booking by citizens. But, the SC order on had referred to the Annual Report of CSC for 2019-2020, published by Ministry of Electronics and Information, that said that as many as 13,000 gram panchayat in India do not have common service centres. The guidelines do not mention this.

How will the government vaccinate kids in potential third wave?

Prime Minister Modi in his June 7 address to the nation talked of trials for two vaccines for children. But the revised vaccination guidelines issued on June 8 had no mention of vaccine for kids and governments preparedness of pediatric care in the event of a potential third wave of COVID-19 that, many reports, suggested would affect more children than the first and second waves.

Last week, Dr VK Paul who heads the country’s COVID-19 task force said the decision on vaccinating children is being “continuously examined”. Dr Paul said that once the rollout for the children takes place, all of them will covered at the same time. He said India will require approximately 25-26 crore doses to vaccinate the children.

No statutory price ceilings?

The guidelines issued by Centre on June 8 do not talk about any price ceiling for vaccines at private hospitals. The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals, the guidelines said, would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer. The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charges.

One simple question-

If vaccines are free for all, why should private hospitals charge for them? #FreeVaccineForAll — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2021

The Supreme Court has in its order last week observed that why the government had not imposed statutory price ceilings. The court also asked for details on the manner in which the pricing of vaccines was arrived at.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked on June 7 that in the event of unavailability of a vaccine at a government hospital, a person will be forced to buy the vaccine from a private hospital

“Bharat Biotech is Rs 1,200 per dose, that means Rs 2,400 for two doses plus, Rs 300 as service charge, i.e. Rs 2,700. Rs 800 per dose for Serum Institute, Covishield that means Rs. 1,600 for two doses and Rs. 300 as service charge, Rs 1,900 in total. Why should citizens of India be made to pay in the private sector?’ he said.