Coronavirus News Live Updates: Rajasthan eases COVID-19 lockdown further; offices, shops, takeaways allowed

June 08, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday. The death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 96,982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6. Also, 15,87,589 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,63,34,111, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.34 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for 14 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.21 per cent. The number of active cases has reduced to 14,01,609, comprising 4.85 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.94 per cent.

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on June 7 at 5 pm, and announced that free vaccine will be provided to all citizens above 18 years of age from June 21. His address came at a time when India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to