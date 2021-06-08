MARKET NEWS

June 08, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Rajasthan eases COVID-19 lockdown further; offices, shops, takeaways allowed

Coronavirus News Live Updates: A net decline of 76,190 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 25 consecutive days.

Coronavirus Live Updates:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on June 7 at 5 pm, and announced that free vaccine will be provided to all citizens above 18 years of age from June 21. His address came at a time when India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to
14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday. The death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 96,982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6. Also, 15,87,589 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,63,34,111, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.34 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for 14 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.21 per cent. The number of active cases has reduced to 14,01,609, comprising 4.85 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.94 per cent.
  June 08, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    We see two-track pandemic; many countries still face extremely dangerous situation, while those with highest vaccination rates are starting to talk about ending restrictions, but they must be eased cautiously, with viral circulation and response capacities, says WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

  June 08, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Modi govt has always worked with determination towards the safety & health of people. I thank PM Narendra Modi for the historic decision to provide free COVID vaccine to everyone above the age of 18 years across the country, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

  June 08, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    WHO official says can't force China to give more information on COVID-19 origins

    A top World Health Organization official said on Monday that the WHO cannot compel China to divulge more data on COVID-19’s origins, while adding it will propose studies needed to take understanding of where the virus emerged to the “next level”.

    Pressed by a reporter on how the WHO will “compel” China into being more open, Mike Ryan, director of the agency’s emergencies programme, said at a press conference that the “WHO doesn’t have the power to compel anyone in this regard”.

  June 08, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Rajasthan govt eases COVID restrictions

    Under modified guidelines, curfew in Rajasthan will remain in force between 5 pm on Friday & 5 am on Monday and between 5 pm & 5 am (night curfew) on weekdays.

  June 08, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and terrorttories, infecting over 17.23 crore people. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates throuth the day.

