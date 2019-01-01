It's marathon season: 7 things to carry with you for that perfect race

You may have run many marathons or maybe this is your first. But most runners will feel a little nervous before their long run. Has the training been enough? Will the alarm go off on time? One of the ways to ensure you have a good run is to be well geared-up for the run.

Here are a few things you need to check and carry for your marathon:

For a runner, it is important to have comfortable running clothes that fit the body. No one loves to adjust their running shorts or roll up their sleeves frequently during the run. Wear dry fit clothes that absorb sweat and do not cause itches or rashes.

This is perhaps your most important gear. The surface you will be running on, especially in cities like Mumbai, can often be unpredictable. You might encounter a wet surface. Now imagine not having running shoes with a good grip? You don’t want your run to end in a fall, do you? Perfectly fitting running shoes with good grip can make your run much easier.

Pro tip: Do not buy shoes a day before the run. Make sure you try the shoes and test it with a short run a few days before the marathon.

Most registrations for marathons today are done online and you do not need to carry a printout of it. What you do need to carry is an identity proof to get yourself ticked at the registration counter. Carrying a waist bag or a pouch will come in handy during the marathon. You can carry your ID, a towel, basic first-aid kit in the pouch. Remember, do not pack it with unnecessary items and make the pouch heavy.

If you are attempting a long marathon, chances are you will be running in the sun. Applying sunscreen will prevent any sunburn or rashes. Also, wear sunglasses and a cap. You don’t want the light to blind you during the run, right?

Since you are running, it is a good idea to keep a track of the calories you’ve burned. Get a good fitness band that is functional and accurate, and can give you details like the time you took to finish the marathon, the calories burned, your heart rate among other things.

6. Earphones and a good playlist

Music has the power to motivate you. Make a playlist before the race because you do not want to keep stopping and changing tracks during the race. Include good cardio music or even your favourite songs. Connect those functional earphones to your smartphone/ mp3 player and you are good to go.

A peaceful mind and positive attitude will help you focus while running the marathon. Get a good night’s sleep to feel fresh for the race.

Stay hydrated, stay safe, and all the best!