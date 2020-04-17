Coronavirus state-wise tally April 17: Number of cases in Madhya Pradesh crosses 1,000

With 3,205 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,640) and Tamil Nadu (1,267).
India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 13,387 that includes 437 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 11,201 are active cases while 1,748 have been cured or discharged.
The data is as per the April 17, 8 AM update on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
On April 16, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said a total of 3,02,956 samples from 2,86,714 individuals have been tested so far.
Madhya Pradesh has become the fifth state to record over 1,000 cases. In Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, the tally has crossed 3,200.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|10
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|534
|20
|14
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|35
|5
|1
|5
|Bihar
|80
|37
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|21
|9
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|33
|23
|0
|8
|Delhi
|1640
|51
|38
|9
|Goa
|7
|6
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|930
|73
|36
|11
|Haryana
|205
|43
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|35
|16
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|314
|38
|4
|14
|Jharkhand
|28
|0
|2
|15
|Karnataka
|315
|82
|13
|16
|Kerala
|395
|245
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|1120
|64
|53
|19
|Maharashtra
|3205
|300
|194
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|7
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Nagaland#
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|60
|19
|1
|25
|Puducherry
|7
|1
|0
|26
|Punjab
|186
|27
|13
|27
|Rajasthan
|1131
|164
|3
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|1267
|180
|15
|29
|Telangana
|700
|186
|18
|30
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|37
|9
|0
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|805
|74
|13
|32
|West Bengal
|255
|51
|10
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|13387*
|1749
|437
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Nagaland Patient shifted to Assam
Globally, over 2.1 million confirmed cases and more than 144,00 deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.Follow our full coverage here.
