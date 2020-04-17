App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 17: Number of cases in Madhya Pradesh crosses 1,000

With 3,205 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,640) and Tamil Nadu (1,267).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 13,387 that includes 437 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 11,201 are active cases while 1,748 have been cured or discharged.

The data is as per the April 17, 8 AM update on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

related news

With 3,205 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,640) and Tamil Nadu (1,267).

On April 16, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said a total of 3,02,956 samples from 2,86,714 individuals have been tested so far.

Madhya Pradesh has become the fifth state to record over 1,000 cases. In Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, the tally has crossed 3,200.

Screen Shot 2020-04-17 at 8.31.26 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands11100
2Andhra Pradesh5342014
3Arunachal Pradesh100
4Assam3551
5Bihar80371
6Chandigarh2190
7Chhattisgarh33230
8Delhi16405138
9Goa760
10Gujarat9307336
11Haryana205433
12Himachal Pradesh35161
13Jammu and Kashmir314384
14Jharkhand2802
15Karnataka3158213
16Kerala3952453
17Ladakh18140
18Madhya Pradesh11206453
19Maharashtra3205300194
20Manipur210
21Meghalaya701
22Mizoram100
23Nagaland#000
24Odisha60191
25Puducherry710
26Punjab1862713
27Rajasthan11311643
28Tamil Nadu126718015
29Telangana70018618
30Tripura210
31Uttarakhand3790
32Uttar Pradesh8057413
32West Bengal2555110
Total number of confirmed cases in India13387*1749437
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Nagaland Patient shifted to Assam

Globally, over 2.1 million confirmed cases and more than 144,00 deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Follow our full coverage here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 08:46 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

most popular

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.