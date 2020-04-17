Coronavirus state-wise tally April 17: Number of cases in Madhya Pradesh crosses 1,000

India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 13,387 that includes 437 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 11,201 are active cases while 1,748 have been cured or discharged.

The data is as per the April 17, 8 AM update on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 3,205 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,640) and Tamil Nadu (1,267).

On April 16, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said a total of 3,02,956 samples from 2,86,714 individuals have been tested so far.

Madhya Pradesh has become the fifth state to record over 1,000 cases. In Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, the tally has crossed 3,200.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 534 20 14 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 35 5 1 5 Bihar 80 37 1 6 Chandigarh 21 9 0 7 Chhattisgarh 33 23 0 8 Delhi 1640 51 38 9 Goa 7 6 0 10 Gujarat 930 73 36 11 Haryana 205 43 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 35 16 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 314 38 4 14 Jharkhand 28 0 2 15 Karnataka 315 82 13 16 Kerala 395 245 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1120 64 53 19 Maharashtra 3205 300 194 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Meghalaya 7 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland# 0 0 0 24 Odisha 60 19 1 25 Puducherry 7 1 0 26 Punjab 186 27 13 27 Rajasthan 1131 164 3 28 Tamil Nadu 1267 180 15 29 Telangana 700 186 18 30 Tripura 2 1 0 31 Uttarakhand 37 9 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 805 74 13 32 West Bengal 255 51 10 Total number of confirmed cases in India 13387* 1749 437 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Nagaland Patient shifted to Assam

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, over 2.1 million confirmed cases and more than 144,00 deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.