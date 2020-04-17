Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra COVID-19 tally zooms to 3,202, Delhi records 1,640 cases
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. India's nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 12,759.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the twenty-fourth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 12,759. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 420. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 21.5 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.43 lakh people have died so far. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy. Catch the latest updates here:
COVID-19 cases rise to 1,640 in Delhi
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally zooms to 3,202
MP reports 1,299 COVID-19 cases
Trump unveils guidelines to reopen country
Coronavirus LIVE updates | JUST IN: Group of Ministers meeting on COVID-19 is scheduled to be held in New Delhi today.
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE updates | Nalanda district administration is taking action on the issue of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Bihar Sharif. I would like to appeal to all those who attended the congregation to come forward and get themselves checked so that we can combat COVID-19: Shravan Kumar, Bihar Minister (ANI)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Trump urged to work with US allies on COVID-19 probe, appoint high-level envoy
A powerful group of Senators has urged President Donald Trump to work with American allies such as Japan, South Korea, and European nations to pursue an open and transparent probe into the origins of the novel coronavirus, as well as the WHO's decision-making on the crisis.
Led by Republican Senator Marco Rubio from Florida, the Senators also urged the President to appoint a high-level Envoy to lead international coordination efforts both for COVID-19 response and for related investigations. (PTI)
In a relief to some fliers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) has asked airlines to refund tickets that were booked between March 25 and April 14 for travel during the lockdown. In a communique to airlines on April 16, the ministry asked airlines to refund tickets, both domestic and international travel, without levying any cancellation charges.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | COVID-19 cases rise to 1,640 in Delhi
The Delhi government yesterday said it will conduct COVID-19 tests on people engaged in delivering essentials like food as the number of novel coronavirus cases mounted to 1,640 in the national capital after 62 fresh cases and six deaths were reported.
The COVID-19 fatalities reported on teh day are the highest in a day in the city, where a total of 38 people have died due to the disease, officials told news agency PTI.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | COVID-19 tally zooms to 3,202 with 286 new cases
As many as 286 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Maharashtra, taking the tally beyond the 3,200-mark yesterday, while the fatality count inched towards the 200-level with seven more deaths, most of them senior citizens, said a state health official. With the detection of fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has so far reported 3,202 coronavirus cases, the highest for a state in the country, while the death toll is now 194, he added. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh LIVE updates | Count of COVID-19 cases in MP reaches 1,299
With 361 persons testing positive yesterday, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 1,299, health officials said. Eight more deaths were reported in past 24 hours, taking the death toll of COVID-19 patients to 63 in MP, according to state health officials.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | FIR against BJP MP for 'spreading rumour' over deaths
Police have registered an FIR against BJP MP Subhash Sarkar on the charge of spreading a rumour through a social media post over the cremation of two bodies.
Sources in the police told news agency PTI that the FIR was registered against the Bankura lawmaker after a complaint was lodged against him with the Bankura Sadar police station by Jaydeep Chattopadhyay, a leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress.
The BJP lawmaker had said on social media that the authorities were wrong in cremating two bodies, claiming that the persons had died of coronavirus.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Trump unveils guidelines to reopen country
US President Donald Trump has unveiled a new phase-wise approach to reopen the country's economy, jolted by the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing governors to take a decision on lifting curbs in their states.
Currently, more than 95 percent of America's 330 million population are under a stay-at-home order and over 22 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits.
More than 640,000 Americans have contracted the coronavirus, and over 31,000 have lost their lives. (PTI)