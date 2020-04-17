App
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 lockdown | Airtel, Vodafone Idea extend validity of prepaid plans until May 3: Report

Telcos had, on April 2, announced an extension of the validity of their prepaid plans till April 17.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
In a relief for their low-income customers, telecom players Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have extended the validity of prepaid mobile account users till May 3, 2020, the last date of the extended nationwide lockdown, Mint has reported.

So, even if the validity of the prepaid plan of these customers expires, they will be able to continue receiving incoming calls until May 3.

Also Read: COAI to approach states for opening retail recharge points to facilitate feature phone users

The development comes after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) reportedly expressed that the telecom companies should step up and extend their prepaid plan validity as the nationwide lockdown had been extended, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The regulatory body, had, earlier this week asked telecom operators to explain the pattern of their mobile phone recharge by users during the ongoing lockdown, news agency PTI had reported.

Following this, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel approached TRAI to seek time till April 20 to submit the necessary data.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #coronavirus #India #Telecom #Vodafone-Idea

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.