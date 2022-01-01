MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Google wishes the world Happy New Year with doodle: 'Just like that 2022 is here'

This time, New Year celebrations took place in the shadow of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly across the world.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST
Happy New Year 2022: Google's doodle features a purple party popper, with “2021” written on it, bursting to reveal “2022”.

Happy New Year 2022: Google's doodle features a purple party popper, with “2021” written on it, bursting to reveal “2022”.

Google on Saturday came out with a festive and colourful doodle to wish the world Happy New Year.

The animated doodle is an extension of the one that Google unveiled on New Year’s Eve. It features a purple party popper, with “2021” written on it, bursting to reveal “2022”. Clicking on the doodle takes users to the Google’s homepage, which features a shower of confetti.

“And just like that, 2022 is here,” Google said in a post. “Happy New Year’s Day!”

This time, New Year celebrations took place in the shadow of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly across the world.

Some ceremonies were constant, like the iconic fireworks in Sydney. In the United States, many people gathered at New York city’s Times Square to ring in the New Year.

Close

Related stories

There was a spectacular display of fireworks at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, while people in London were treated to a laser show. This marked a departure from the fireworks event that usually place in the city to mark the new year.

In Dubai, fireworks erupted from the Burj Khalifa during New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31. Coronavirus-related restrictions have been tightened in the United Arab Emirates in view of the surge in cases.

In India, people were seen visiting decked-up malls. Many others opted for celebrations at home as COVID-19 restrictions are in place in several states.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google Doodle #Happy New Year 2022 #New Year 2022 #New Year wishes
first published: Jan 1, 2022 06:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.