New Year's Eve 2021 on Google Doodle as we begin countdown to 2022

New Year's Eve 2021: The Google Doodle features the word "Google" laced with a string of fairy lights.

Google Doodle today marks New Year’s Eve, December 31, as we usher in the new year of 2022 on Saturday. The doodle features the word "Google" which is laced with a string of fairy lights to celebrate the new beginning. While the letter “G” wears a party hat, the second “O” comes with a toffee animation inside it. When clicked on the doodle, a stream of confetti appears on the screen.

The confetti cone explodes onto the homepage of Google, just like the ones at a party.

The New Year’s Eve this year comes in the shadow of the fast-rising COVID-19 cases in India and other countries, amid the fear of the Omicron variant of the virus. Many states and cities have imposed restrictions, such as night curfews to control crowds. And so, ushering in the new year in a restaurant or a pub may not be possible.

The last two years was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing lockdowns, global economic slowdown and loss of lives.

In the Gregorian calendar, New Year’s Eve, the last day of a year, and falls on December 31. The occasion is celebrated with evening parties, where many people eat, drink, dance, and watch or light fireworks.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Google Doodles have been synonymous with the company since its inception when the first doodle observed the Burning Man Festival of 1998. The doodle that year was designed by Page and Brin themselves to inform users beforehand that they would not be present to fix any technical glitch in case the servers crashed.

In the last few years, from penguins to frogs, the tech giant had featured adorable animals to ring in the new year.