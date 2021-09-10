Which modak are you going to stock up on this Ganesh Chaturthi?

Ukdiche Modak and ice cream by Icestasy. The traditional sweet has adapted to new tastes and health requirements, with options like vegan, sugar-free, lactose-free and gluten-free modaks.

Voluptuous rice dumplings shaped like a lotus bud pinched neatly at the top and stuffed with a fragrant mixture of coconut and jaggery – ukdiche modak is an indulgent thing of beauty.

Surely, it’s the most popular modak and also believed to be Ganpati bappa’s favourite. But this Maharashtrian delicacy is now seeing a lot of joyful experimentation with chefs and sweet shops infusing it with unique flavours and exotic ingredients.

Vegan besan modak at Yogisattva, Khar West.

From white chocolate and caramel ones to ice-cream and fruity modaks, to gluten-free and refined sugar-free options. Salivating already? Here are the most amazing modaks to indulge this season.

The Bombay Sweet Shop

This artisanal dessert brand has been known to give a gourmet and nostalgic twist to Indian sweets and 'mithais'. Their Ganpati collection includes a decadent Chocolate Fudge Modak with silky dark chocolate ganache and peanut chikki.

Then there is the Kaju Pineapple Modak with bits of kaju mawa and dotted with spiced pineapple jam.

The most unique modak award, however, must go to the Puran Poli Modak where two Maharashtra favourites become one - modak stuffed with jaggery, chana dal and cardamom coated with crispy puran poli. For those who prefer keeping it traditional, they also stock Ukadiche Modaks.

Modaks at the Bombay Sweet Shop.

Price: Rs 750 onwards.

To order call: +91 91361 92636. Pre-order online www.bombaysweetshop.com or drop by the store for pick up between 11am to 7pm.

Vegan, gluten free modaks by Yogisattva

The handcrafted modaks by Yogisattva are great for vegans, those off refined sugar and those who are lactose-intolerant. But truth be told…they are great for just about anyone looking for a delicious treat this Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Coconut Modak made with organic coconut, almond butter, coconut milk, coconut flour, spices and coconut sugar are melt-in-mouth. The Coconut & Mango Modaks are equally good. Then there is Besan Modak, Chocolate Walnut Modak and Chocolate Orange Modak.

Baffled with all the options? Order the assorted modak box which includes the vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar-free modaks created by plant-based chef and Yogisattva founder Raveena Taurani.

Vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar-free modaks at Yogisattva, Khar West.

Price: Rs 699 - 1099

To order WhatsApp or call: +91 9867455009

Icestasy Modak ice-cream

When you order a family pack of Icestasy modak ice-creams, what you get is modak-flavoured ice-cream which sings of jaggery, coconut, cardamom and khus khus. In a separate pack come petal-shaped crunchy cookies and a pouring sauce made of jaggery. Serve each scoop of the ice-cream with the "petals" around so it resembles a modak. The last step is to pour the jaggery sauce over the top and enjoy. Not before you take pictures for the gram, though!

Modak ice cream by Icestasy.

Price: Rs 399 onwards.

9324590822





This legendary sweet shop has launched an array of modaks to treat bappa and everyone at home. The White Mava Modak is a perennial favourite followed by the scrumptious and crunchy Kaju Modak. Fruit fans will love their sweet and slightly tangy strawberry modaks. And yes they also have a chocolate variety.

Price: Rs 375 onwards

To order: log on to www.jhamasweets.com

Modak Box from The St Regis Mumbai

The modaks at St Regis Mumbai come with a delightful twist of tradition and innovation: milk chocolate modaks with Iranian pistachio; white chocolate and Madagascar vanilla modaks; and modaks with earthy Arabic spices, slow roasted nuts and 24 karat gold! That’s some treat to your tastebuds.

Price: Rs 300 plus taxes for a box of four.

To order: follow the link - bit.ly/StRegisMumbaiWhatsappMoW

+91 8657522956