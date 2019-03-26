App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With an eye on Lok Sabha polls, Eros Now to stream web series on PM Modi in April

Release date for the web series is yet to be announced

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Whatsapp

Narendra Modi is trending not only in politics but also in the entertainment world — with a movie and web series releasing in April. While the trailer of PM Narendra Modi came out earlier this week, the trailer for the 10-part web series — Modi: Journey of a Common Man was launched on March 26.

For Eros Now, that is massively focusing on originals, the idea behind the Modi web series was to bring the story of the leader of the country to the people. “People are curious to know his story. And anyone in power in the country, whether a leading sportswoman, or anyone who sort of has a position of power is always intriguing, especially when you know what they have become from nothing,” said Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer, Eros International PLC.

The web series will stream in April. However, the date is yet to be announced.

But will Modi’s life and journey get repetitive for the audience? According to Lulla, the series on Modi is life of Modi before he became prime minister. It is looking at three parts of his (Modi’s) life, from childhood to teenagehood and the point when he started working towards becoming a prime minister.

"So, it is more of a personal journey we are looking at rather than a political one. We think it will be interesting for people to see because we have always seen him in a very political side.”

related news

While the film PM Narendra Modi is facing a lot of flak due to the timing of the film, which the Opposition parties are calling politically motivated, the makers believe that elections could generate the curiosity around political leaders and that could spell good news for the film.

Similarly, Lulla believes that “during the election, something like this may get noticed because he is the prime minister but we are looking at it from content standpoint”.

The streaming platform, that has over 12,000-plus movies, has invested $50 to 70 million for original content and has plans to bring to the platform 100 shows in the next 18 months.

"We just launched a series called Flip," she said, which is an anthology of four stories, created by Bejoy Nambiar, starring Ranvir Shorey, Shruti Marathe, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Basu Prasad, Jim Sarbh, Sheetal Menon, Viraf Patel and Sandeepa Dhar which started streaming from March 23.

Another series Flesh, a female-led human trafficking drama produced by Siddharth Anand and directed by Danish Aslam, will come out in the next couple of months.  

“We are doing a lot in crime thriller, mythology, sci-fi,” said Lulla.

She added that the company has already launched about eight originals, including The Investigation, Tumse Na Ho Paaiga, Operation Cobra, Metro Park, Date Gone Wrong and Paaisa Fekh Tamasha Desh.  
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 09:13 pm

tags #Entertainment

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao Declared Best Actor for 'Badhaai Ho ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt Declared Best Actress for 'Raazi'

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Surekha Sikri wins Best Supporting Actress Awa ...

Support it or Not? Congress Challenges PM Modi to Clarify Stand on its ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Manoj Pahwa is Best Supporting Actor for Mulk

TV Viewers May Soon be Able to Switch Service Providers Without Changi ...

IAF Pilot Abhinandan Returns to His Squadron in Srinagar Despite Being ...

REEL Movie Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana is named Breakout Actor of the Y ...

Jet Airways Has Set Target of Flying 40 Additional Aircraft by April-e ...

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty gains 1% as global ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

These are the two foreign healthcare stocks that DSP Investment is bet ...

Raghuram Rajan raises doubts over Indian economy growing at 7%, says c ...

AIUDF's decision to contest from 3 seats in Assam gives BJP ammo to fi ...

Conversion of Hindu girls to Islam: Imran Khan's intervention forces P ...

Officially unrecognised, forest farmers of UP remain relegated on frin ...

Huawei P30, P30 Pro with 40 MP Leica camera, in-display fingerprint se ...

Love Death + Robots: All 18 episodes of Netflix animated series ranked ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with chang ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla: Delhi Capitals fin ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: It's show time!

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...

Nick Jonas' Sucker song gets a Salman Khan twist and it is hilarious A ...

Game of Thrones 8: Maisie Williams confirms that Sansa and Arya will t ...

Aahana Kumra held hostage by cab driver in Shimla, tweets her experien ...

Sonakshi Sinha gets candid on being body shamed despite losing 30 kgs ...

Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya joins 83 as an assistant director
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.