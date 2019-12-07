What is Rajkumar Hirani making next? Two films, a web series and lots of entertainment

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to twitter to speak about what filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is making next.

Adarsh shared that the director was approached for two films on cricket. First a biopic of a legendary cricketer for a top studio, and the second a cricket story being penned by Abhijat Joshi, who was the screenwriter for Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju.

In addition, Hirani is also working on a web series.

That Hirani has decided on his next project - be it for the big screen or the alternate screen is exciting news for viewers. After all, so far Hirani is the only Bollywood director who has a 100 percent success rate.

Wondering why I say so? Till date, Hirani has churned out five films. His last venture was Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. The film scored not one or two, but three centuries with India collections to the tune of Rs 334 crore.

And with the success of Sanju, the winning streak continued for Hirani who looks like has mastered the art of bringing light-hearted films with socially relevant subjects to become commercial successes.

In fact, two of Hirani’s film - PK and Sanju, feature in the top 10 list of highest-grossing Indian films.

In 2003, Hirani got his directorial break with Munna Bhai MBBS which grossed Rs 50.5 crore and that was the beginning of a brand in the making.

While Hirani has cracked the formula of entertaining the audiences by taking them through a roller-coaster ride of laughter and emotions, for cinema-goers the director’s name is a big draw.

After Munna Bhai MBBS, three years later in 2006 Hirani's Lage Raho Munna Bhai that gave the world a new word: Gandhigiri. The film entertained and inspired audiences, and also recreated Munna Bhai’s magic, raking in Rs 72 crore.

Again, after a three-year break, Hirani brought to the silver screen another cinematic gem which had little inspiration from his life. After trying his hand at engineering and honing his editing skills, Hirani got behind the camera to influence his audience for his third film, 3 Idiots.

A critique on the education system, 3 Idiots became a rage not just in India but also abroad, especially in China, that also opened the gates to Indian films in one of the world’s largest film market. In India, 3 Idiots minted close to Rs 203 crore.

After this Hirani waited for five long years to explore religion in his next outing. With PK, the celebrated director took to the silver screen to talk about religion, superstition, and godmen in India. With worldwide collections of Rs 854 crore, PK became the sixth highest-grossing Indian film. In India, the film minted Rs 340.8 crore.

While Hirani’s films have the ability to charm audiences with humour, the director taps into latent reserves of public anger stemming from injustice which has worked for him every single time.