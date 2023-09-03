Watch: Rapper 50 Cent hurls mic into crowd, injures fan during Los Angeles concert

Bryhana Monegain filed a police report against 50 Cent for felony battery. (Image: 50 Cent/Instagram)

In a shocking incident, rapper 50 Cent threw a microphone into the audience during his concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday. His act left a female fan with a head injury.

A video of the same has been doing the rounds of the internet and was shared on X by a user named Amiri King. In the clip, the rapper threw the mic out of frustration towards the crowd. However, the footage didn’t show where it landed.

According to Page Six, the device hit Bryhana Monegain, who is a host at radio station Power 106. The mic hit her forehead and injured her on the spot. It also left a nasty gash on her forehead.

According to TMZ, the rapper hit the stage at Crypto.com Arena Wednesday night as part of his "Final Lap" tour 2023 and, during the performance, he was handed several mics that didn't work, which was clearly triggering.

“OUCH! 50 Cent is in hot water after launching a malfunctioning microphone at the production crew during his performance at Crypto Arena. I love 50 but this was careless,” read the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:



OUCH!—50 Cent is in hot water after launching a malfunctioning microphone at the production crew during his performance at Crypto Arena. The microphone struck Power 106 radio host, Bryhana Monegain and left a nasty gash on her forehead. She has since filed a police report for… pic.twitter.com/Vp7XkY3tPW

— Amiri King (@AmiriKing) September 1, 2023

Monegain filed a police report against 50 Cent for felony battery. "Let's be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis (AKA 50 Cent) would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed."

Meanwhile, Cardi B also hurled her mic at a fan during her concert in Los Angeles. The fan had thrown their drink directly at the rapper which agitated her.