For Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding, 20 kg organic mehendi powder, 400 cones

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had their mehendi ceremony at a star hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday.

The Bollywood star couple’s wedding will be held on Thursday at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur, in a private affair with just the immediate family and close friends of the couple.

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, are tying the knot after dating for more than a year. The couple, along with their families, landed in Jaipur on Monday evening and drove straight to the hotel in a convoy of more than 15 cars.

For the mehendi ceremony, nearly 20 kg of "organic mehendi" powder was supplied from Sojat town of Rajasthan's Pali district, news agency PTI reported. Apart from the mehendi powder, 400 pieces of mehendi cones have also been sent for the couple's wedding. Sojat is famous for mehendi cultivation.

"We have supplied organic mehendi to the event management company for the wedding functions. We have supplied the mehendi free of cost as a gift from Sojat, Pali," Nitesh Aggarwal, owner of the Sojat-based mehendi processing and manufacturing firm Natural Herbal, told PTI. Aggarwal said it took them almost 20 days to process the organic mehendi especially for the wedding.

Among those on the guest list are the couple’s close friends and colleagues from the industry, such filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of "Dhoom 3" and "Thugs of Hindostan" fame, actor-couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Though the internet is abuzz with reports on the latest star wedding, the Instagram pages of both the actors have, so far, given no indication of an impending wedding.

(With inputs from PTI)