MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

For Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding, 20 kg organic mehendi powder, 400 cones

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: The wedding will reportedly be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Rajashtan's Sawai Madhopur, in a private affair with just the immediate family and close friends of the couple.

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married after dating for more than a year. (Image credit: File photo Instagrammed by vickykatrina.updates)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married after dating for more than a year. (Image credit: File photo Instagrammed by vickykatrina.updates)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had their mehendi ceremony at a star hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday.

The Bollywood star couple’s wedding will be held on Thursday at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur, in a private affair with just the immediate family and close friends of the couple.

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, are tying the knot after dating for more than a year. The couple, along with their families, landed in Jaipur on Monday evening and drove straight to the hotel in a convoy of more than 15 cars.

For the mehendi ceremony, nearly 20 kg of "organic mehendi" powder was supplied from Sojat town of Rajasthan's Pali district, news agency PTI reported. Apart from the mehendi powder, 400 pieces of mehendi cones have also been sent for the couple's wedding. Sojat is famous for mehendi cultivation.

"We have supplied organic mehendi to the event management company for the wedding functions. We have supplied the mehendi free of cost as a gift from Sojat, Pali," Nitesh Aggarwal, owner of the Sojat-based mehendi processing and manufacturing firm Natural Herbal, told PTI. Aggarwal said it took them almost 20 days to process the organic mehendi especially for the wedding.

Close

Related stories

Among those on the guest list are the couple’s close friends and colleagues from the industry, such filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of "Dhoom 3" and "Thugs of Hindostan" fame, actor-couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Though the internet is abuzz with reports on the latest star wedding, the Instagram pages of both the actors have, so far, given no indication of an impending wedding.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bollywood #Katrina Kaif #Vicky Kaushal
first published: Dec 8, 2021 10:28 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.