Katrina Kaif heads to Vicky Kaushal's home ahead of wedding this week: reports

Katrina Kaif reached Vicky Kaushal's Mumbai home along with her mother and sister. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @ANI)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to get married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan this week, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying. On Sunday evening, Kaif headed to Kaushal’s Mumbai home, along with her mother and sister.

The festivities will start with sangeet, mehendi followed by the wedding ceremony, all of which will be held from December 7 to 9 in Rajasthan. The actors' wedding will reportedly be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur, in a private affair with just the immediate family and close friends of the couple.

The Bollywood star couple will hosting a celebration for the industry at a much later date, PTI reported, quoting sources.

Outside Kaushal’s home, Kaif, 38, was seen in an off-white saree, paried with dangling earrings, the photos of which were tweeted by news agency ANI. The actor’s mother Suzanne Turquotte, in a green kurta and sister in a dark blue kurta, were seen in the car with her.

Though the internet is abuzz with reports on the latest star wedding, the Instagram pages of both the actors have, so far, given no indication of an impending wedding.

Reports of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dating have been doing the rounds since over a year, but the two actors never went public with their relationship.

Rajendra Kishan, district collector Sawai Madhopur, on Friday said a meeting of the district administration officials was organised to discuss the law-and-order arrangements for four days during the celebrity wedding, PTI reported.

Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic situation, the top officer also said directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination.

“As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. RT-PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses,” he had said.

