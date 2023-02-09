English
    25 years of Titanic: 'Jack might have lived,' says James Cameron ahead of re-release

    So enduring is the appeal of 'Titanic' that debates and theories still continue to swirl around the fate of Leonardo DiCaprio's lead character Jack.

    AFP
    February 09, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST
    Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic.

    James Cameron doesn't have many regrets -- after all, he has now directed three of the four highest-grossing films of all time.

    But if he could go back and remake "Titanic," the film that started his record streak 25 years ago and is being re-released in theaters Friday, there is one thing he would change.

    "Based on what I know today, I would have made the raft smaller, so there's no doubt!" said Cameron.

    Such is the film's enduring popularity, even a quarter of a century later debates and theories continue to swirl around the fate of Leonardo DiCaprio's lead character.