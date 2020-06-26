COVID-19 impact: Indian films replaying overseas, learnings crucial for release strategy in India

The audience is back in theatres.

While cinemas are yet to reopen in India, abroad they have and movie-goers are watching films on the big screen once again.

In fact, a lot of Indian content is replaying in many overseas markets.

Zee Studios has re-released films like Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl and Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Good Newwz. Reliance Entertainment will release Golmaal Again in New Zealand and plans to release films like Super30 and Simmba once again in international markets.

“So far, we have released Good Newwz and Dream Girl in Dubai. We do have plans to release in Australia and New Zealand as well, in probably a month or so. We will re-release more films as we see results,” Vibha Chopra, Head of Zee Studios International, told Moneycontrol.

“People are coming to theatres. We are seeing about 10-15 percent occupancy. For some shows, we are seeing houseful shows but when I say houseful, it is still 30 percent occupancy,” she said.

Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3, which released this year on March 6, was the first Indian movie to be released in the UAE when theatres reopened in the country in the second week of June.

Baaghi 3 collected around Rs 1.5 lakh from 15 screens in a week of its release, according to a Box Office India report, a Bollywood news portal.

Other films like Chal Mera Putt 2 and Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal have collected Rs 75,000 from one cinema and Rs 9,000 from two cinemas, respectively, in the UAE.

Replaying films is all about regaining consumer confidence

Chopra explained that while occupancy and collection may seem low, one has to keep in mind the social/physical distancing norms theatres have to follow across the globe. This is why theatres could operate at only 30 percent capacity.

“Also, we have to remember that films that are re-releasing are available on most digital platforms,” she said.

So, the idea, as Chopra said, is to regain consumer confidence. “Re-releasing will help spread the message that cinemas are safe through word of mouth," she said.

Indian cinemas too may see old content first

“We will learn from these markets what content people are watching, and whether people are coming to theatres. These will be important feedback for an India release strategy whenever theatres reopen,” she said.

Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment concurs.

He said re-releasing films will definitely be a strategy that will be followed in India as well.

“In India, there are two challenges. Cinema is a state subject and the COVID-19 situation is different in different states. So, we will be seeing staggered opening of theatres. We have communicated to the exhibitors that if they need a film from our catalogue, we will provide,” said Sarkar.

Old films will set the stage for new content

In India, many big films, including Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1, and Salman Khan's Radhe, are awaiting release.

Internationally, in the big film category, everyone is eagerly awaiting Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which was scheduled to be released on July 31 but pushed to August 12.

“Large exhibition markets have been opening up, looking at Tenet. But you cannot open theatres on the day of the release. So, exhibitors are opening up a month or a week or two before the release of Tenet,” said Sarkar.

“When exhibitors reopen cinemas, they have no new films -- either from Hollywood or from Bollywood. In this scenario, the only option is to play some old blockbusters and get some footfalls. Currently, it is more about bringing back occupancy than making money,” he said.

“The idea behind releasing old content is to provide confidence to the new films that will be releasing soon,” Chopra said.

Star power may help in times of COVID-19

Reliance Entertainment is in talks with many international exhibitors, especially for big star-cast films.

“There are chances that more than high-content film, a film with a content that appeals to the masses will bring back occupancy. We are not even talking about the share we will get and the occupancy. All we are looking at is to support exhibitors,” said Sarkar.

Listing out the films Reliance Entertainment is re-releasing, Sarkar said: “Golmaal Again has gone to New Zealand. Fiji has opened up with Simmba. In Australia, we are speaking for three to four films including Simmba, Golmaal Again and Super 30. West Indies and Middle East have reopened and we are in discussion with them regarding which films we will re-release. South Africa we are in discussion with,” he said.

Key overseas markets for Indian films

For Zee Studios, Chopra said that the markets which have been key and are important currently as well are the Middle East, the US, Canada, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

Last year, as many as 350 films were released in the overseas market, up from 332 films in 2018, according to an EY 2020 report.

China, the US/Canada, and the Gulf region comprised over 70 percent of the total overseas theatricals. In 2018, the maximum number of films was exported to the Gulf region.

During 2018, 50 Indian films were released in the Gulf region, followed by 48 in Australia, 46 in the US/Canada and 44 in the UK.

The US and Canada, in 2018, accounted for 44 percent of the overseas box office collections, followed by the Gulf region, which contributed 35 percent.

Overseas box office performance of old Indian content

Coming to the initial box office performance of old Indian content replaying in international markets, most did well.

Good Newwz collected over Rs 79 crore, Simmba made over Rs 100 crore. Dream Girl, Golmaal Again and Baaghi 3 minted Rs 33.57 crore, Rs 54.53 crore, and Rs 26 crore, respectively. And for all the films, the key markets were the UK, the US/Canada, the Gulf region and Australia.