Chris Rock slams Will Smith on Netflix stand-up show: 10 of his punchlines

At Oscars 2022, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage for a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (Image credit @sam/Twitter)

Chris Rock addressed in detail being slapped by actor Will Smith live at Oscars 2022 in front of the whole world, in his new Netflix stand-up special that aired on March 4.

The 58-year-old comedian also explored abortion rights, the US Capitol riots and made jokes about the Kardashians, Meghan Markle and social media obsession, in the show titled Selective Outrage.

Here are 10 of his punchlines from the show:

- “People always say words hurt … anybody who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

“I love Will Smith. Now I watch ‘Emancipation’ just to see him get whooped." Chris Rock referred to the Smith's latest film, in which he plays a slave.

- "People ask 'Did it hurt?'. It still hurts. Will Smith is significantly bigger than me. Will Smith played Muhammad Ali in a movie. You think I auditioned for that?"

- “I did not have any entanglements. She hurt him way more than he hurt me," Rock said in a reference to Jada Pinkett-Smith's infidelity.

- “I got parents. And you know what my parents taught me? Don't fight in front of white people.”

- “I'm a not a victim, baby. "You will never see me on Oprah or Gale crying. You will never see it. Never going to happen.”

- Meghan Markle, I know the dilemma. I’m like, ‘If you black and you wanted to be accepted by your white in-laws then you need to marry a Kardashian because they accept everybody.’”

- "They (the royal family) are so racist, they’re so racist. “Some of that s*** she (Markle) went through was not racism; it was just some in-law s***."

- "Oh, it’s hard. It’s so hard, it’s very hard– but it ain’t as hard as a white girl trying to be accepted by her Black in-laws. Now that s*** is really hard.”

- "We used to want love, now we just want likes".