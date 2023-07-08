Box office: Neeyat opens at Rs 1.02 crore, SatyaPrem Ki Katha crosses Rs 50 crore

Vidya Balan plays a CBI officer in 'Neeyat', which also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, and Shahana Goswami, among others. (Screen grab/Amazon Prime Video)

When murder mystery Neeyat released in theatres on July 7, 2023, the expectation was that it would cross the Rs 1 crore mark in ticket sales on Day 1. The Vidya Balan starrer delivered, with Rs 1.02 crore coming in on its first day.

Of course, a lot more is expected from director Anu Menon's film in the coming days, given its ensemble cast that shot abroad extensively. It’s a mid-budget film the cost of which will mostly be recovered via OTT and satellite but it still needs to do some box office business to justify the theatrical release. One waits to see how collections get better today and tomorrow as that would be the key to its overall business.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Meanwhile, SatyaPrem Ki Katha has scored a half century at the box office, with ticket sales currently at Rs 56.06 crore. The film was aided by Rs 2.85 crore more that came in on its second Friday, which is not much of a drop when compared to Rs 3 crore that had come a day before. The film doesn’t have much competition and hence could go past Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore today and tomorrow, respectively, likely crossing Rs 65 crore by the close of the second weekend.

With Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead and Sajid Nadiadwala giving the film a good release, it would be apt for the overall business to get into the Rs 75-100 crore range. Though it won’t enter the 100 Crore Club, rise over the second weekend and then stability in weekdays to follow could help it go past the Rs 75 crore mark.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Meanwhile all eyes are on the release of Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One which sees a mid-week release this Wednesday. The Hollywood film is clearly the most hyped of them all in the last couple of years (apart from Avatar: The Way of Water) and globally it should open huge. Even in India, the film has been hyped a lot which means an opening day number in the range of Rs 15 crore is a given. That would be superb since none of the Mission: Impossible films have opened so well in India before and finally the franchise will get its due here as well.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources