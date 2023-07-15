Box office collections: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One set to be a superhit in India

Mission: Impossible 7 had already crossed Rs 31 crore in earnings at the Indian box office before the weekend began. (Photo courtesy Paramount Pictures and Skydance)

It’s raining successes at the Indian box office. Be it Bollywood, Hollywood or even regional cinema, there are movies that are attracting audiences by the droves and making sure that the cinema halls are seeing their best days since the pandemic. Yes, Pathaan did exceedingly well earlier this year but then it was a one-off as the weeks that followed saw a series of flops and disasters. What’s been happening post the release of sleeper hit The Kerala Story is even better, as close to half a dozen films have succeeded in a matter of two months.

The trend is pretty much continuing with the arrival of latest Hollywood big-ticket release Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. After opening at Rs 12 crore mid-week on Wednesday (July 12), a working day, the collections have stayed steady, with Rs 31 crore coming in the first three days from Indian theatres alone. That’s almost the lifetime collections of Tom Cruise’s last theatrical release in India, Top Gun: Maverick which had collected Rs 34.50 crore. Now the newest Mission: Impossible franchise is expected to bring in another Rs 25 crore over the weekend - trade insiders expect it will hit the Rs 50 crore mark sooner than later and then journey on towards the 100 Crore Club.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha, however, will miss out on the century mark. The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer has been a steady earner since its second week and ticket sales currently stand at Rs 71.75 crore*. Insiders had pegged the film as a Rs 75 crore lifetime from the beginning - and it looks likethe Sajid Nadiadwala production will beat that expectation now to go past the Rs 80 crore mark as well.

Another film which is actually aiming for similar lifetime numbers is an unusual suspect in the form of Baipan Bhari Deva. A Marathi film, it’s already halfway there in just 15 days, what with Rs 39.85 crore* in its kitty already. In fact, this film has been such a rage in Maharashtra that it’s impacting every other Bollywood as well as Hollywood offering due to it being the first choice of the regional audiences. Second week earnings of the film have doubled over its Week 1 collections, which means it’s going to be rather unstoppable in the weeks to come.

Next up is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, another Hollywood biggie which would be huge in India, especially amongst the urban audience. The film releases on Friday.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources