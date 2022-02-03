Alia Bhatt returns to screen as 'Mafia Queen' Gangubai Kathiawadi on February 25

Alia Bhatt As Gangubai Kathiawadi In the new poster. (Image credit: Instagram)

Actor Alia Bhatt is set to return to the silver screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, on February 25. The trailer is set to release on February 4.

Bhatt, who was last seen in Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor in 2020, revealed the release date via an Instagram post.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is an adaptation from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful sex workers from Mumbai's red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film also showcases her rise as a political leader of Kamathipura.

The film faced multiple delays owing to Covid restrictions because the makers wanted to release it in theatres first. It will finally be released across theatres on February 25.

Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited, which has co-produced the movie, had earlier released a teaser which showed Bhatt

Gangubai Kathiawadi is Bhatt's first film with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It also has actor Ajay Devgn playing a pivotal role, but his look from the film is yet to be released.