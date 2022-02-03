MARKET NEWS

    Alia Bhatt returns to screen as 'Mafia Queen' Gangubai Kathiawadi on February 25

    Gangubai Kathiawadi is Alia Bhatt's first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She plays the role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful sex workers from Mumbai's red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
    Alia Bhatt As Gangubai Kathiawadi In the new poster. (Image credit: Instagram)

    Actor Alia Bhatt is set to return to the silver screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, on February 25. The trailer is set to release on February 4.

    Bhatt, who was last seen in Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor in 2020, revealed the release date via an Instagram post.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

    Gangubai Kathiawadi is an adaptation from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful sex workers from Mumbai's red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film also showcases her rise as a political leader of Kamathipura.

    The film faced multiple delays owing to Covid restrictions because the makers wanted to release it in theatres first. It will finally be released across theatres on February 25.

    Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited, which has co-produced the movie, had earlier released a teaser which showed Bhatt

    Gangubai Kathiawadi is Bhatt's first film with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It also has actor Ajay Devgn playing a pivotal role, but his look from the film is yet to be released.

    Zaidi's non-fiction book Mafia Queens of Mumbai: Stories of women from the ganglands -- which the film is based on -- was pieced together from official documents, case reports and anecdotes from the subject’s family and acquaintances. It tells 13 true stories of women who were involved in criminal activities in Mumbai.
