Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt already have 10 films between them in 2022

Alia Bhatt as Sita in 'RRR'. (Image: Screen grab)

When it comes to a top superstar being the proud spear-header of as many as 10 upcoming films, it's Akshay Kumar who has an unassailable lead. The man would be resuming his big screen campaign with Sooryavanshi this Diwali, and in the process has already completed his yet untitled thriller in the UK a couple of days back. Meanwhile, another young superstar couple which could well be building top brand equity in 2022 is that of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Believe it or not but between them, they already have as many as 10 films signed, with a lot more coming.

Post Sanju [2018], it was widely believed that Ranbir Kapoor has finally found a place amongst the elite club of superstars, what with a triple century to his name. The disappointment of Jagga Jasoos was forgotten, and it was time to look forward to Brahmastra. Unfortunately, the Ayan Mukherji film is taking its own time to reach the finishing line and hence all eyes were on Yash Raj Films' Shamshera. The film might have been released last year, if not for the pandemic, and now it has already been penciled in for a Holi 2022 release.

Meanwhile, another film that Ranbir worked on at a good pace this year was Luv Ranjan's next which is yet to be titled. The film, expected to be a romcom in the same space as the filmmaker's Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, will also be the first time we see two Kapoors, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir, opposite each other. So far, even this film has been slated for a Holi 2022 release.

After an action entertainer and a romcom, Ranbir will shoot for Animal - the audio teaser announcement of which created a stir last year itself. With Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol as Ranbir Kapoor's co-stars, this Sandeep Reddy Vanga family drama is expected to be a unique story, especially after the filmmaker's Kabir Singh.

It's exciting that Ranbir is mixing up genres, and that should help him appeal to a wide set of audiences - one release after another.

The film that would find universal appeal, though, and not just nationally, is Brahmastra. The film is an epic-in-the-making. Hundreds of crores are being pumped into this film by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. So far, the eventual release date of the film has not been announced (which also makes sense, given the uncertainty of releases in the current times).

While these are the four movies being led by Ranbir Kapoor, his reel and real life partner Alia Bhatt has a lot to look forward to as well, with Brahmastra being one movie where they are paired up.

Bhatt will kickstart 2022 with Gangubai Kathaiwadi arriving on January 6 and then RRR, which releases on January 7.

Bhatt is the central protagonist of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, based on a real life character. She is also the only female lead in director S.S. Rajamouli's RRR, expected to be the biggest movie ever to come out of the Indian film industry. With two back to back releases to her name, Bhatt would naturally expect her stock to rise, especially after Sadak 2 which didn't quite win her many points with audiences.

The film that should win her points, though, is her own debut production Darlings, where she is again the central protagonist. Started during the pandemic and then also completed in quick time, the film is expected to be a light-hearted affair that should be picked up by young Alia Bhatt fans. As for the youth, there is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where she would be seen with her Gully Boy lead Ranveer Singh. Given that Karan Johar is directing the film, it is expected to make a splash on its release in 2022.

Alia Bhatt is stopping here, though. She has also signed Farhan Akhtar's next film Jee Le Zaraa, which is an all-women film and has Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif as her senior co-stars. It will be interesting to see how the three women of substance come together in this feel-good film in the making, and whether it will release in 2022 itself. Ditto for Baiju Bawra, the official announcement around which is yet to be made. Buzz has it that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has signed Alia Bhatt, and if that indeed is the case, then it would give her stock further fillip.

Alia Bhatt is also mixing up genres; there's drama [Gangubai Kathaiwadi], action [RRR], slice of life [Darlings, Jee Le Zaraa], fantasy [Brahmastra], romcom [Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani] and a musical [Baiju Bawra] among her upcoming films.

Add to that the films that Ranbir Kapoor is doing, and the couple is indeed on a streak. All that's left now is for their films to start releasing in theatres.

