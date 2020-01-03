Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan book their holiday releases in 2020

The year 2020 has just begun and the all the top stars and superstars have already booked their holiday calendar for the year. As is the trend, the big ones like Eid, Diwali and Christmas are already gone, as is the case with national holidays like Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

Let's take a look at what's in store for the audiences on holidays in 2020:

Republic Day [Sunday, 26th January] - Street Dancer 3 and Panga - Release date - 24th January

It's going to be a mini clash of sorts over the Republic Day weekend as Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3 and Kangana Ranaut's Panga would be taking on each other. While the former is a larger-than-life dance musical drama, the latter is a slice-of-life film centered on sports. Ironically, Republic Day is on Sunday, which means the holiday advantage is negated.

Valentine's Day [Friday, 14th February] - #AajKal - Release date - 14th February

Over the years, Valentine's Day has turned out to be an unofficial holiday. Last year, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy opened big on this day. This year, it is going to be all the more special since the day falls on Friday and current heartthrobs Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan would be coming together in Imtiaz Ali and Dinesh Vijan's sequel to Love Aaj Kal, #AajKal.

Holi [Tuesday, 10th March] - Baaghi 3 - Release date - 6th March

For Tiger Shroff, the national holiday of Holi couldn't have arrived at a better time. Since the festival falls on Tuesday, it would be an almost five day weekend for the Sajid Nadiadwala biggie, which is aiming to go one up over the blockbuster response to Ahmed Khan-directed Baaghi 2. Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani return to the fold too along with Riteish Deshmukh.

Good Friday [Friday, 10th April] - '83 - Release date - 10th April

Good Friday is indeed a big day for films and Ranveer Singh would be aiming to make the most of it this year. Returning to the big screen almost 14 months after Gully Boy, the superstar would be seen as cricketer Kapil Dev in this biopic directed by Kabir Khan.

Eid [Monday, 25th May] - Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe - Release date - 22nd May

It is going to be a four day weekend for Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb and Salman Khan's Radhe. The two top superstars of the country could well be fighting in this battle of supremacy as the film's release is strategically placed just before the major festival. Though Eid has been known as Salman Khan's playground, it would be exciting to see Akshay Kumar join the race.

Rakshabandhan [Monday, 3rd August] - Shamshera, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and RRR - Release date - 31st July

Another four day weekend that quite a few filmmakers are already eyeing for is the one where Rakshabandhan falls on Monday. As many as three biggies arrive on this day - Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and SS Rajamouli's RRR, which features Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. One waits to see who will emerge victorious in this colossal clash.

Independence Day [Saturday, 15th August] - Bhuj - The Pride of India, Attack, Hungama 2 - Release date - 14th August

Independence Day weekend is always special and though the national holiday is falling on Saturday this time around, which by itself is a holiday, it would still turn out to be real big for the three releases of 2020. While Ajay Devgn's Bhuj - The Pride of India and John Abraham's Attack are the actual biggies, Priyadarshan too is making his comedy comeback with Hungama 2.

Ganesh Chaturthi [Saturday, 22nd August] - No release planned yet for 20th August

Even though Ganesh Chaturthi is falling on Saturday, which should be a beneficial day for movies, surprisingly no Hindi film has been announced yet for this date. It has to be seen which star or filmmaker pins down their movie release on this auspicious day.

Gandhi Jayanti [Friday, 2nd October] - Satyameva Jayate 2, Toofan, Sardar Udham Singh - Release date - 2nd October

Last year, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff made Gandhi Jayanti special as they came up with a record opener War. This time around, there would be as many as three films arriving on October 2 - John Abraham and Milap Zaveri's sequel Satyameva Jayate 2, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan and Shoojit Sircar and Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh.

Dusshehra [Sunday, 25th October] - No release planned yet for 23rd October

Yet another holiday, which is lying untouched for now, is Dusshehra. The day falls on Saturday, which means a big holiday round the corner. Let's wait and watch for this date to be occupied.

Diwali [Saturday, 14th November] - Prithviraj - Release date - 13th November (tentative)

Big day indeed for the film industry, Diwali is falling on Saturday this time around. Akshay Kumar delivered a major hit with Housefull 4 last year and now, in 2020, he would be coming up with Yash Raj Films' Prithviraj. That said, Friday is pre-Diwali, which means the real big day would be Sunday.

Christmas [Friday, 25th December] - Laal Singh Chadha, Bachchan Pandey - Release date - 25th December