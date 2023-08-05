10 theatrical releases for a thrilling August

Rajinikanth's 169th film 'Jailer' will release on August 10 in theatres.

The success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani shows that nothing can keep the audiences away from theatres if they are delivering engaging content. August 2023 has some big-ticket releases as well as movies from debutante directors to cater to all kinds of audience. Here’s a look at a few Hollywood, Bollywood and regional releases all set to release in a cinema hall near you.

Jailer (Tamil), August 10

The Kaavaalaa fever has already gripped the nation and very soon, the audience will get to watch superstar Rajinikanth and his inimitable swag in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Tamil black comedy and action film Jailer. Originally titled Thalaivar 169 owing to the fact that it is Rajinikanth’s 169th film, the film also stars Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff in important roles. The film also marks Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar’s debut in Tamil cinema.

OMG 2 (Hindi), August 11

The spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG stars the superstar along with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi who steps into Parel Rawal’s shoes. The satirical comedy tells the tale of a staunch Shiva devotee (Tripathi) whose son is thrown out of school for immoral conduct. Although grief-stricken, he is struck with some divine intervention which leads him to drag the people responsible behind the act to court.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues (Hindi), August 11

Sunny paaji’s gaddi which took off in 2001 in the blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is all set to take off again in 2023 with its sequel. This time, it is Tara (Deol) and Sakeena’s (Ameesha Patel) son Charanjeet played by Utkarsh Sharma who faces the heat in Pakistan. It is up to Tara to go there and rescue his son from the clutches of an evil Major General. Apparently, Deol was apprehensive about the sequel as he felt that such films are made only once in a lifetime but was convinced once he heard the story.

Bholaa Shankar (Telugu), August 11

An official remake of the Tamil film Vedalam, this Telugu action film stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh. The actor plays a former gangster who comes to Kolkata in search of the people responsible for the deaths of his adopted sister’s family members. It is the second time that Tamannaah has been cast opposite Chiranjeevi after their successful outing in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Ghoomer (Hindi), August 18

R Balki is known for his unique lens with which he views his stories and his characters. In Ghoomer, he trains his lens on a female cricketer (Saiyami Kher) who loses an arm but is determined to keep playing. Abhishek Bachchan plays her coach who encourages her to chase her dreams. Kher has mentioned in interviews that this is the most challenging role of her life so far. The sports drama also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles and if reports are to be believed, it even has a cameo by Amitabh Bachchan.

Blue Beetle (English), August 18

James Rayes aka Blue Beetle is all set to take over the superhero world with the Hollywood film’s release. Xolo Mariduena stars as James who returns home post his college degree only to stumble upon an ancient relic of ancient origin known as the Scarab. Based on the DC Comics character, the film shows how James attains super powers, transforms into Blue Beetle and discovers his true path. The film also stars Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez.

Akelli (Hindi), August 18

Nushrratt Bharuccha plays the lead in the film directed by debutante director Pranay Meshram. The upcoming thriller is based on true life events as mentioned by Meshram in interviews. Bharucha stars as a woman who is forced to take some tough decisions when she is put into life-threatening situations. Trapped in a war zone, Bharuccha gets to showcase her acting chops once more after a tough role in Chhorii. The actor has said that the film was an ‘emotionally draining’ experience for her.

King of Kotha (Malayalam), August 24

Excitement levels are high for Dulquer Salmaan’s high-octane action-drama King of Kotha. The Malayalam action-thriller by debutante director Abhilash Joshiy stars Salmaan as Kotha Rajendran, and as the teaser suggests, he is the savior and the only one who can save the people of Kotha. Known for his romantic characters, Salmaan finally gets a chance to get raw and real in this action flick. Reports state that more than 500 theatres have been booked in Kerala for its release with the first show starting as early as 7 am.

Gran Turismo (English), August 25

The Hollywood sports drama is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. The action-packed story proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fueled from within. The movie is directed by Neill Blomkamp and also includes Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou.

Dream Girl 2 (Hindi), August 25

Ayushmann Khurrana was a riot in the 2019 comedy drama Dream Girl where he plays a cross-dressing actor who transforms himself into the sweet-talking Pooja to chat with lonely men. In the spiritual sequel which is again a comedy of errors, Karam’s (Khurrana’s) father is in debt and to save him, he again becomes Pooja only for chaos and comedy to ensue. Add to that, he is in love with Pari (Ananya Panday) making life only more chaotic.