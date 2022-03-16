'Did they let you speak?': Fans ask Shark Tanks' Anupam Mittal after meet up with Madhavan, Chetan Bhagat

Anupam Mittal with writer Chetan Bhagat (right) and actor Madhavan (centre) as Bhagat's wife Anusha Bhagat (in white) looks on. (Image credit: @agmittal/Instagram)

Followers of Shark Tank India and fans of 'Shark' Anupam Mittal were in for a treat when the Shaadi.com founder shared a photo of a house party at writer Chetan Bhagat's home and attended by actor R Madhavan.

While Madhavan and Chetan had appeared together in a web series Decoupled last year, the two were seen as arch rivals. “Bade arse ke baad (after a very long time), an intimate evening with a few friends over the weekend made me feel that things are finally returning back to ‘normal’ after a looong 2 years. Hope I am right. @anusha_bhagat thanks for the hospitality," Mittal wrote on Instagram.

Anupam Mittal is known for appearing on all the episodes of Shark Tank India and for asking his fellow ‘sharks’ to let him speak. Since Madhavan and, especially Bhagat, are known to speak their minds, Mittal's followers couldn't resist but ask him the inevitable question.

“Kya aapko bolne dia yahan pe (did they let you speak)?” asked one Instagram user.

While others speculated whether Mittal is getting Bhagat to pen his love story and Madhavan to act in it.

When another fan, Amrutha who goes by the handle @amy-galaxy_11_11 told Mittal that he was her favourite judge on Shark Tank India and asked him if he would ever open his own YouTube channel, Mittal responded with: "Hopefully soon. Love to your daughter."

Speaking about Shark Tank India, Mittal had earlier said that it has the potential to make entrepreneurship a dinner-time conversation for families by bringing it out of closed-door venture capitalist conversations.

The Shaadi.com chief shared insights and data from the show that he feels, could make entrepreneurship “glamorous and appealing”.

“By giving people the belief - irrespective of background, education or gender – that they too can build a large company. By creating a platform that inspires kids to look beyond song and dance shows,” Mittal said in a LinkedIn post.