English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Did they let you speak?': Fans ask Shark Tanks' Anupam Mittal after meet up with Madhavan, Chetan Bhagat

    Anupam Mittal is known for appearing on all the episodes of Shark Tank India and for asking his fellow ‘sharks’ to let him speak. Since Madhavan and, especially Bhagat, are known to speak their minds, Mittal's followers couldn't resist but ask him the inevitable question...

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2022 / 09:12 PM IST
    Anupam Mittal with writer Chetan Bhagat (right) and actor Madhavan (centre) as Bhagat's wife Anusha Bhagat (in white) looks on. (Image credit: @agmittal/Instagram)

    Anupam Mittal with writer Chetan Bhagat (right) and actor Madhavan (centre) as Bhagat's wife Anusha Bhagat (in white) looks on. (Image credit: @agmittal/Instagram)

    Followers of Shark Tank India and fans of 'Shark' Anupam Mittal were in for a treat when the Shaadi.com founder shared a photo of a house party at writer Chetan Bhagat's home and attended by actor R Madhavan.

    While Madhavan and Chetan had appeared together in a web series Decoupled last year, the two were seen as arch rivals. “Bade arse ke baad (after a very long time), an intimate evening with a few friends over the weekend made me feel that things are finally returning back to ‘normal’ after a looong 2 years. Hope I am right. @anusha_bhagat thanks for the hospitality," Mittal wrote on Instagram.

    Anupam Mittal is known for appearing on all the episodes of Shark Tank India and for asking his fellow ‘sharks’ to let him speak. Since Madhavan and, especially Bhagat, are known to speak their minds, Mittal's followers couldn't resist but ask him the inevitable question.

    Kya aapko bolne dia yahan pe (did they let you speak)?” asked one Instagram user.

    While others speculated whether Mittal is getting Bhagat to pen his love story and Madhavan to act in it.

    Close

    Related stories

    When another fan, Amrutha who goes by the handle @amy-galaxy_11_11 told Mittal that he was her favourite judge on Shark Tank India and asked him if he would ever open his own YouTube channel, Mittal responded with: "Hopefully soon. Love to your daughter."

     

    Speaking about Shark Tank India, Mittal had earlier said that it has the potential to make entrepreneurship a dinner-time conversation for families by bringing it out of closed-door venture capitalist conversations.

    The Shaadi.com chief shared insights and data from the show that he feels, could make entrepreneurship “glamorous and appealing”.

    “By giving people the belief - irrespective of background, education or gender – that they too can build a large company. By creating a platform that inspires kids to look beyond song and dance shows,” Mittal said in a LinkedIn post.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anupam Mittal #Chetan Bhagat #Madhavan #Shaadi.com #Shark tank #Shark Tank India
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 08:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.